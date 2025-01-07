Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13,099.73
9,558.34
7,551.05
5,583.4
yoy growth (%)
37.05
26.58
35.24
10.05
Raw materials
-10,859.93
-7,796.36
-6,133.72
-4,054.5
As % of sales
82.9
81.56
81.23
72.61
Employee costs
-380.65
-344.96
-360.83
-351.43
As % of sales
2.9
3.6
4.77
6.29
Other costs
-947.75
-784.18
-783.59
-831.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.23
8.2
10.37
14.89
Operating profit
911.39
632.84
272.91
345.88
OPM
6.95
6.62
3.61
6.19
Depreciation
-170.57
-173.92
-180.06
-153.39
Interest expense
-17.47
-37.57
-83.4
-112.96
Other income
24
16.52
27.66
22.93
Profit before tax
747.35
437.87
37.11
102.46
Taxes
-165.08
-287.35
13.86
-14.53
Tax rate
-22.08
-65.62
37.34
-14.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
582.27
150.52
50.97
87.92
Exceptional items
12.56
402.09
-32.46
158.57
Net profit
594.84
552.61
18.51
246.5
yoy growth (%)
7.64
2,885.46
-92.49
-1,844.51
NPM
4.54
5.78
0.24
4.41
