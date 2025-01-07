iifl-logo-icon 1
BASF India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5,372
(0.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

13,099.73

9,558.34

7,551.05

5,583.4

yoy growth (%)

37.05

26.58

35.24

10.05

Raw materials

-10,859.93

-7,796.36

-6,133.72

-4,054.5

As % of sales

82.9

81.56

81.23

72.61

Employee costs

-380.65

-344.96

-360.83

-351.43

As % of sales

2.9

3.6

4.77

6.29

Other costs

-947.75

-784.18

-783.59

-831.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.23

8.2

10.37

14.89

Operating profit

911.39

632.84

272.91

345.88

OPM

6.95

6.62

3.61

6.19

Depreciation

-170.57

-173.92

-180.06

-153.39

Interest expense

-17.47

-37.57

-83.4

-112.96

Other income

24

16.52

27.66

22.93

Profit before tax

747.35

437.87

37.11

102.46

Taxes

-165.08

-287.35

13.86

-14.53

Tax rate

-22.08

-65.62

37.34

-14.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

582.27

150.52

50.97

87.92

Exceptional items

12.56

402.09

-32.46

158.57

Net profit

594.84

552.61

18.51

246.5

yoy growth (%)

7.64

2,885.46

-92.49

-1,844.51

NPM

4.54

5.78

0.24

4.41

