BASF India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.29
43.29
43.29
43.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,180.29
2,657.89
2,292.79
1,742.86
Net Worth
3,223.58
2,701.18
2,336.08
1,786.15
Minority Interest
Debt
156.07
105.85
121.52
285.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
38.99
37.71
12.95
20.45
Total Liabilities
3,418.64
2,844.74
2,470.55
2,092.46
Fixed Assets
820.22
811.66
863.06
870.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
86.62
77.2
46.77
42.14
Networking Capital
1,887.51
1,588.69
1,434.5
1,006.81
Inventories
2,116.05
2,217.22
1,942.62
1,536.39
Inventory Days
54.12
58.66
Sundry Debtors
2,521.93
2,344.53
2,621.31
2,059.21
Debtor Days
73.03
78.63
Other Current Assets
1,102.84
784.54
522.9
483.31
Sundry Creditors
-3,554.2
-3,377.62
-3,323.96
-2,675.45
Creditor Days
92.61
102.16
Other Current Liabilities
-299.11
-379.98
-328.37
-396.65
Cash
624.28
367.19
126.22
173.12
Total Assets
3,418.64
2,844.74
2,470.55
2,092.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.