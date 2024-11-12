|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|BASF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation to consider And approve the Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ending 30th September 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 Shifting of the Registered Office Address of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|BASF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ending 30th June 2024 Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|BASF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and Recommendation of Dividend if any. Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 28/03/2024 Standalone and Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Results and Auditors Report for FY 2023-24 Recommendation of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 Recommendation of appointment of M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|28 Dec 2023
|BASF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ending 31st December 2023. Trading Window Closure Intimation Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations Transfer of Companys Coatings business to BASF India Coatings Private Limited, 100% Wholly Owned Subsidiary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
