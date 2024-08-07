AGM 07/08/2024 Resignation of M/s Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP as the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) Intimation of appointment of M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company Voting Results - Compliance under Regulation 30 and 44(3) of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 as amended (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) Resubmission of Proceedings of the 80th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 7th August, 2024 (earlier uploaded on 8th August, 2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)