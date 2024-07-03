Summary

IndiaMART InterMESH Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on September 13, 1999. The Company received the certificate for commencement of business from the RoC on October 27, 1999. Prior to incorporating the Company, Dinesh Chandra Agarwal, Managing Director and one of the Promoters, was engaged in the business of operating the website www.indiamart.com through InterMESH Systems, a sole proprietorship firm. Pursuant to an agreement dated January 1, 2000, the Company acquired the assets and liabilities, of InterMESH Systems as on December 31, 1999, from Dinesh Chandra Agarwal, for a consideration of Rs.100 million, paid in the form of 8,000,000 Equity Shares and 2,000,000 10% non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of the Company issued to Dinesh Chandra Agarwal. Indias largest online B2B marketplace, IndiaMART is at the forefront of transforming the landscape to facilitate ease of doing business through a well-entrenched network of hi-tech solutions and services. While the business established its roots in 1996, the Company was established in 1999. It connects buyers and suppliers across product categories and geographies in India. The Company is an e-marketplace for business needs, which acts as an interactive hub for domestic and international buyers and suppliers. IndiaMART is Indias largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services with approximately 60% market share of the online B2B classifieds space in India in fiscal 2017, according

Read More