Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹2,273.05
Prev. Close₹2,250.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,875.85
Day's High₹2,275
Day's Low₹2,165.55
52 Week's High₹3,198.4
52 Week's Low₹2,199.9
Book Value₹336.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,105.62
P/E31.08
EPS72.44
Divi. Yield0.89
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.95
30.58
30.55
30.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,710.39
2,033.83
1,861.59
1,586.33
Net Worth
1,770.34
2,064.41
1,892.14
1,616.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
665.04
623.51
308.62
yoy growth (%)
6.66
102.02
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-198.72
-254.83
-180.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
395.97
216.86
-13.09
Depreciation
-15.86
-20.91
-4.01
Tax paid
-109.25
-63.77
0
Working capital
62.39
-259.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.66
102.02
Op profit growth
93.07
-857.3
EBIT growth
82.89
-1,781.02
Net profit growth
96.09
-1,216.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,196.8
985.4
753.5
669.6
638.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,196.8
985.4
753.5
669.6
638.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
210.6
180.5
112.2
86.6
68.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Dinesh Chandra Agarwal
Whole-time Director
BRIJESH AGRAWAL
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dhruv Prakash
Independent Director
Rajesh Sawhney
Independent Director
Vivek Narayan Gour
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manoj Bhargava
Lead Independent Director
Pallavi Dinodia
Independent Director
Aakash Chaudhary
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indiamart Intermesh Ltd
Summary
IndiaMART InterMESH Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on September 13, 1999. The Company received the certificate for commencement of business from the RoC on October 27, 1999. Prior to incorporating the Company, Dinesh Chandra Agarwal, Managing Director and one of the Promoters, was engaged in the business of operating the website www.indiamart.com through InterMESH Systems, a sole proprietorship firm. Pursuant to an agreement dated January 1, 2000, the Company acquired the assets and liabilities, of InterMESH Systems as on December 31, 1999, from Dinesh Chandra Agarwal, for a consideration of Rs.100 million, paid in the form of 8,000,000 Equity Shares and 2,000,000 10% non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of the Company issued to Dinesh Chandra Agarwal. Indias largest online B2B marketplace, IndiaMART is at the forefront of transforming the landscape to facilitate ease of doing business through a well-entrenched network of hi-tech solutions and services. While the business established its roots in 1996, the Company was established in 1999. It connects buyers and suppliers across product categories and geographies in India. The Company is an e-marketplace for business needs, which acts as an interactive hub for domestic and international buyers and suppliers. IndiaMART is Indias largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services with approximately 60% market share of the online B2B classifieds space in India in fiscal 2017, according
Read More
The Indiamart Intermesh Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2183.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd is ₹13105.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd is 31.08 and 7.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indiamart Intermesh Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd is ₹2199.9 and ₹3198.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.73%, 3 Years at -11.86%, 1 Year at -16.82%, 6 Month at -16.56%, 3 Month at -22.75% and 1 Month at -4.54%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.