Indiamart Intermesh Ltd Share Price

2,183.1
(-2.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,273.05
  • Day's High2,275
  • 52 Wk High3,198.4
  • Prev. Close2,250.4
  • Day's Low2,165.55
  • 52 Wk Low 2,199.9
  • Turnover (lac)5,875.85
  • P/E31.08
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value336.72
  • EPS72.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13,105.62
  • Div. Yield0.89
  • Open3,010.65
  • Day's High3,053.35
  • Spot2,990
  • Prev. Close3,015.85
  • Day's Low2,962.4
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot300
  • OI(Chg %)-1,51,800 (-38.77%)
  • Roll Over%8.89
  • Roll Cost0.81
  • Traded Vol.6,69,300 (-46.16%)
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

2,273.05

Prev. Close

2,250.4

Turnover(Lac.)

5,875.85

Day's High

2,275

Day's Low

2,165.55

52 Week's High

3,198.4

52 Week's Low

2,199.9

Book Value

336.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,105.62

P/E

31.08

EPS

72.44

Divi. Yield

0.89

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd Corporate Action

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 20

Record Date: 07 Jun, 2024

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Apr, 2024

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.20%

Non-Promoter- 35.96%

Institutions: 35.96%

Non-Institutions: 14.78%

Custodian: 0.04%

Share Price

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

59.95

30.58

30.55

30.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,710.39

2,033.83

1,861.59

1,586.33

Net Worth

1,770.34

2,064.41

1,892.14

1,616.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

665.04

623.51

308.62

yoy growth (%)

6.66

102.02

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-198.72

-254.83

-180.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

395.97

216.86

-13.09

Depreciation

-15.86

-20.91

-4.01

Tax paid

-109.25

-63.77

0

Working capital

62.39

-259.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.66

102.02

Op profit growth

93.07

-857.3

EBIT growth

82.89

-1,781.02

Net profit growth

96.09

-1,216.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,196.8

985.4

753.5

669.6

638.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,196.8

985.4

753.5

669.6

638.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

210.6

180.5

112.2

86.6

68.6

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Dinesh Chandra Agarwal

Whole-time Director

BRIJESH AGRAWAL

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dhruv Prakash

Independent Director

Rajesh Sawhney

Independent Director

Vivek Narayan Gour

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manoj Bhargava

Lead Independent Director

Pallavi Dinodia

Independent Director

Aakash Chaudhary

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

Summary

IndiaMART InterMESH Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on September 13, 1999. The Company received the certificate for commencement of business from the RoC on October 27, 1999. Prior to incorporating the Company, Dinesh Chandra Agarwal, Managing Director and one of the Promoters, was engaged in the business of operating the website www.indiamart.com through InterMESH Systems, a sole proprietorship firm. Pursuant to an agreement dated January 1, 2000, the Company acquired the assets and liabilities, of InterMESH Systems as on December 31, 1999, from Dinesh Chandra Agarwal, for a consideration of Rs.100 million, paid in the form of 8,000,000 Equity Shares and 2,000,000 10% non-cumulative redeemable preference shares of the Company issued to Dinesh Chandra Agarwal. Indias largest online B2B marketplace, IndiaMART is at the forefront of transforming the landscape to facilitate ease of doing business through a well-entrenched network of hi-tech solutions and services. While the business established its roots in 1996, the Company was established in 1999. It connects buyers and suppliers across product categories and geographies in India. The Company is an e-marketplace for business needs, which acts as an interactive hub for domestic and international buyers and suppliers. IndiaMART is Indias largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services with approximately 60% market share of the online B2B classifieds space in India in fiscal 2017, according
Company FAQs

What is the Indiamart Intermesh Ltd share price today?

The Indiamart Intermesh Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2183.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd is ₹13105.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd is 31.08 and 7.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indiamart Intermesh Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd is ₹2199.9 and ₹3198.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd?

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.73%, 3 Years at -11.86%, 1 Year at -16.82%, 6 Month at -16.56%, 3 Month at -22.75% and 1 Month at -4.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.21 %
Institutions - 35.96 %
Public - 14.79 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

