Indiamart Intermesh Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
395.97
216.86
-13.09
Depreciation
-15.86
-20.91
-4.01
Tax paid
-109.25
-63.77
0
Working capital
62.39
-259.56
Other operating items
Operating
333.23
-127.38
Capital expenditure
-11.14
-16.53
Free cash flow
322.09
-143.91
Equity raised
1,546.67
-143.17
Investing
1,360.46
750.43
Financing
139.93
76.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,369.16
539.84
No Record Found
