iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,176.45
(-3.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

Indiamart Inter. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

395.97

216.86

-13.09

Depreciation

-15.86

-20.91

-4.01

Tax paid

-109.25

-63.77

0

Working capital

62.39

-259.56

Other operating items

Operating

333.23

-127.38

Capital expenditure

-11.14

-16.53

Free cash flow

322.09

-143.91

Equity raised

1,546.67

-143.17

Investing

1,360.46

750.43

Financing

139.93

76.51

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,369.16

539.84

Indiamart Inter. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.