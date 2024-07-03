iifl-logo-icon 1
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd Quarterly Results

2,293.55
(5.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

347.7

331.3

314.7

305.3

294.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

347.7

331.3

314.7

305.3

294.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

65.5

53.2

77.2

41.7

34.6

Total Income

413.2

384.5

391.9

347

329.3

Total Expenditure

225.8

223

237.9

226.8

225.7

PBIDT

187.4

161.5

154

120.2

103.6

Interest

1.9

2

2.2

2.2

2.3

PBDT

185.5

159.5

151.8

118

101.3

Depreciation

8.2

8.1

12.7

8.4

8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

45.7

29.3

29.2

23.3

24.6

Deferred Tax

-3.5

8.1

10.3

4.4

-0.7

Reported Profit After Tax

135.1

114

99.6

81.9

69.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

135.1

114

99.6

81.9

69.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

135.1

114

99.6

81.9

69.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

22.54

19

16.62

13.66

11.36

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

60

60

59.9

59.9

59.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

53.89

48.74

48.93

39.37

35.15

PBDTM(%)

53.35

48.14

48.23

38.65

34.37

PATM(%)

38.85

34.4

31.64

26.82

23.54

Indiamart Inter.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

