Indiamart Intermesh Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
347.7
331.3
314.7
305.3
294.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
347.7
331.3
314.7
305.3
294.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
65.5
53.2
77.2
41.7
34.6
Total Income
413.2
384.5
391.9
347
329.3
Total Expenditure
225.8
223
237.9
226.8
225.7
PBIDT
187.4
161.5
154
120.2
103.6
Interest
1.9
2
2.2
2.2
2.3
PBDT
185.5
159.5
151.8
118
101.3
Depreciation
8.2
8.1
12.7
8.4
8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
45.7
29.3
29.2
23.3
24.6
Deferred Tax
-3.5
8.1
10.3
4.4
-0.7
Reported Profit After Tax
135.1
114
99.6
81.9
69.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
135.1
114
99.6
81.9
69.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
135.1
114
99.6
81.9
69.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
22.54
19
16.62
13.66
11.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
60
60
59.9
59.9
59.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
53.89
48.74
48.93
39.37
35.15
PBDTM(%)
53.35
48.14
48.23
38.65
34.37
PATM(%)
38.85
34.4
31.64
26.82
23.54
