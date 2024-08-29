iifl-logo-icon 1
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd Option Chain

2,325.15
(0.12%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:53 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
3000%₹6100%2,400₹2.550%2,4000%
--2,500₹0.050%62,7000%
--2,520₹516.25%1,8000%
--2,540₹0.050%3000%
--2,580₹1.10%9000%
1,5000%₹3100%2,600₹0.1-75%23,400-22%
--2,640₹0.3-85.71%1,5000%
00%₹1800%2,660₹0.050%8,1000%
--2,680₹0.10%2,4000%
4,8000%₹2800%2,700₹0.050%84,000-12.22%
--2,720₹0.1-77.77%4,2000%
00%₹150.70%2,740₹0.566.66%3,9000%
--2,760₹0.05-66.66%2,700-43.75%
--2,780₹0.05-95%3,9000%
13,200-8.33%₹193-10.23%2,800₹0.1-85.71%73,500-10.90%
5,7000%₹1610%2,820₹0.1-71.42%6,6000%
4,2000%₹140.5-5.92%2,840₹3445.45%4,5000%
9,6000%₹183.0535.59%2,860₹0.2-81.81%6,000-28.57%
11,4000%₹1190%2,880₹0.3-57.14%4,500-11.76%
42,300-15.06%₹123.2-20.25%2,900₹0.05-97.05%73,200-23.51%
9,600-5.88%₹120-14.28%2,920₹0.3-83.33%7,50031.57%
10,500-41.66%₹52-52.72%2,940₹0.2-86.66%12,900-12.24%
14,4004.34%₹63-35.05%2,960₹0.1-96.61%34,20048.05%
12,600-4.54%₹44.3-44.62%2,980₹0.5-85.29%16,500-3.50%
85,500-26.73%₹23-61.44%3,000₹0.1-98.65%76,200-15.05%
9,60018.51%₹10-78.16%3,020₹4.9-49.22%4,500-21.05%
11,70039.28%₹0.2-99.26%3,040₹1-91.66%3,900-50%
11,100-45.58%₹0.2-98.97%3,060₹35.7542.14%6,000-60%
8,100-3.57%₹0.1-99.17%3,080₹39.954.3%2,4000%
67,800-35.97%₹0.05-99.45%3,100₹55.27.49%38,100-7.29%
7,800-31.57%₹0.1-98.46%3,120₹96.729.19%3,900-7.14%
14,400-45.45%₹0.05-99.02%3,140₹97.69.17%6,6000%
22,200-28.84%₹0.05-98.48%3,160₹145.231.64%2,1000%
7,500-26.47%₹0.05-98.73%3,180₹171.542.79%3,0000%
97,200-42.95%₹0.2-92%3,200₹200.434.9%4,800-5.88%
3,300-15.38%₹0.1-94.87%3,220₹154.20%1,5000%
6,600-40.54%₹0.3-80.64%3,240₹245.10%9000%
21,0000%₹0.05-94.73%3,260₹245.950%3000%
1,500-54.54%₹0.1-66.66%3,280--
11,400-35.59%₹0.05-90%3,300--
14,400-4%₹0.05-92.3%3,320₹322.10%00%
3000%₹9.90%3,340--
1,200-55.55%₹0.150%3,360--
3000%₹0.05-99.37%3,380--
55,800-15.06%₹0.05-66.66%3,400₹431.750%3000%
18,000-4.76%₹0.050%3,440₹509.450%1,2000%
2,1000%₹0.30%3,480--
51,3000%₹0.05-50%3,520--
3000%₹0.05-66.66%3,560--

