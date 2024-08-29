Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|3000%
|₹6100%
|2,400
|₹2.550%
|2,4000%
|-
|-
|2,500
|₹0.050%
|62,7000%
|-
|-
|2,520
|₹516.25%
|1,8000%
|-
|-
|2,540
|₹0.050%
|3000%
|-
|-
|2,580
|₹1.10%
|9000%
|1,5000%
|₹3100%
|2,600
|₹0.1-75%
|23,400-22%
|-
|-
|2,640
|₹0.3-85.71%
|1,5000%
|00%
|₹1800%
|2,660
|₹0.050%
|8,1000%
|-
|-
|2,680
|₹0.10%
|2,4000%
|4,8000%
|₹2800%
|2,700
|₹0.050%
|84,000-12.22%
|-
|-
|2,720
|₹0.1-77.77%
|4,2000%
|00%
|₹150.70%
|2,740
|₹0.566.66%
|3,9000%
|-
|-
|2,760
|₹0.05-66.66%
|2,700-43.75%
|-
|-
|2,780
|₹0.05-95%
|3,9000%
|13,200-8.33%
|₹193-10.23%
|2,800
|₹0.1-85.71%
|73,500-10.90%
|5,7000%
|₹1610%
|2,820
|₹0.1-71.42%
|6,6000%
|4,2000%
|₹140.5-5.92%
|2,840
|₹3445.45%
|4,5000%
|9,6000%
|₹183.0535.59%
|2,860
|₹0.2-81.81%
|6,000-28.57%
|11,4000%
|₹1190%
|2,880
|₹0.3-57.14%
|4,500-11.76%
|42,300-15.06%
|₹123.2-20.25%
|2,900
|₹0.05-97.05%
|73,200-23.51%
|9,600-5.88%
|₹120-14.28%
|2,920
|₹0.3-83.33%
|7,50031.57%
|10,500-41.66%
|₹52-52.72%
|2,940
|₹0.2-86.66%
|12,900-12.24%
|14,4004.34%
|₹63-35.05%
|2,960
|₹0.1-96.61%
|34,20048.05%
|12,600-4.54%
|₹44.3-44.62%
|2,980
|₹0.5-85.29%
|16,500-3.50%
|85,500-26.73%
|₹23-61.44%
|3,000
|₹0.1-98.65%
|76,200-15.05%
|9,60018.51%
|₹10-78.16%
|3,020
|₹4.9-49.22%
|4,500-21.05%
|11,70039.28%
|₹0.2-99.26%
|3,040
|₹1-91.66%
|3,900-50%
|11,100-45.58%
|₹0.2-98.97%
|3,060
|₹35.7542.14%
|6,000-60%
|8,100-3.57%
|₹0.1-99.17%
|3,080
|₹39.954.3%
|2,4000%
|67,800-35.97%
|₹0.05-99.45%
|3,100
|₹55.27.49%
|38,100-7.29%
|7,800-31.57%
|₹0.1-98.46%
|3,120
|₹96.729.19%
|3,900-7.14%
|14,400-45.45%
|₹0.05-99.02%
|3,140
|₹97.69.17%
|6,6000%
|22,200-28.84%
|₹0.05-98.48%
|3,160
|₹145.231.64%
|2,1000%
|7,500-26.47%
|₹0.05-98.73%
|3,180
|₹171.542.79%
|3,0000%
|97,200-42.95%
|₹0.2-92%
|3,200
|₹200.434.9%
|4,800-5.88%
|3,300-15.38%
|₹0.1-94.87%
|3,220
|₹154.20%
|1,5000%
|6,600-40.54%
|₹0.3-80.64%
|3,240
|₹245.10%
|9000%
|21,0000%
|₹0.05-94.73%
|3,260
|₹245.950%
|3000%
|1,500-54.54%
|₹0.1-66.66%
|3,280
|-
|-
|11,400-35.59%
|₹0.05-90%
|3,300
|-
|-
|14,400-4%
|₹0.05-92.3%
|3,320
|₹322.10%
|00%
|3000%
|₹9.90%
|3,340
|-
|-
|1,200-55.55%
|₹0.150%
|3,360
|-
|-
|3000%
|₹0.05-99.37%
|3,380
|-
|-
|55,800-15.06%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|3,400
|₹431.750%
|3000%
|18,000-4.76%
|₹0.050%
|3,440
|₹509.450%
|1,2000%
|2,1000%
|₹0.30%
|3,480
|-
|-
|51,3000%
|₹0.05-50%
|3,520
|-
|-
|3000%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|3,560
|-
|-
