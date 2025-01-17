Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
248.8
|135.96
|2,33,538.49
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
473.1
|0
|1,08,117.01
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
7,748.15
|135.34
|98,861.02
|85.88
|0.29
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
900.15
|0
|57,055.83
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.01
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
172.88
|312.32
|50,003.98
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
