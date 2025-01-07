Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
665.04
623.51
308.62
yoy growth (%)
6.66
102.02
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-198.72
-254.83
-180.54
As % of sales
29.88
40.87
58.49
Other costs
-132.99
-196.02
-150.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.99
31.43
48.88
Operating profit
333.33
172.65
-22.79
OPM
50.12
27.68
-7.38
Depreciation
-15.86
-20.91
-4.01
Interest expense
-6.66
-3.28
0
Other income
85.16
68.41
13.71
Profit before tax
395.97
216.86
-13.09
Taxes
-109.25
-63.77
0
Tax rate
-27.59
-29.4
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
286.71
153.08
-13.09
Exceptional items
0
-6.87
0
Net profit
286.71
146.2
-13.09
yoy growth (%)
96.09
-1,216.43
NPM
43.11
23.44
-4.24
No Record Found
