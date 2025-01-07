iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,302
(5.77%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:44:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

665.04

623.51

308.62

yoy growth (%)

6.66

102.02

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-198.72

-254.83

-180.54

As % of sales

29.88

40.87

58.49

Other costs

-132.99

-196.02

-150.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.99

31.43

48.88

Operating profit

333.33

172.65

-22.79

OPM

50.12

27.68

-7.38

Depreciation

-15.86

-20.91

-4.01

Interest expense

-6.66

-3.28

0

Other income

85.16

68.41

13.71

Profit before tax

395.97

216.86

-13.09

Taxes

-109.25

-63.77

0

Tax rate

-27.59

-29.4

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

286.71

153.08

-13.09

Exceptional items

0

-6.87

0

Net profit

286.71

146.2

-13.09

yoy growth (%)

96.09

-1,216.43

NPM

43.11

23.44

-4.24

Indiamart Inter. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.