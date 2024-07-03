iifl-logo-icon 1
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2,299.65
(0.27%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

882.1

716.6

552.1

489.9

468.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

882.1

716.6

552.1

489.9

468.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

133.4

149.8

82.7

76.2

51.4

Total Income

1,015.5

866.4

634.8

566.1

520.2

Total Expenditure

669.7

542.3

307.9

248.2

353.1

PBIDT

345.8

324.1

326.9

317.9

167.1

Interest

6.7

6

4.1

5.2

1.6

PBDT

339.1

318.1

322.8

312.7

165.5

Depreciation

23.8

22.5

9

12.6

15.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

66.2

67.6

75.9

39.3

31.5

Deferred Tax

14.7

0.1

-2.3

36.7

15.7

Reported Profit After Tax

234.4

227.9

240.2

224.1

103.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

234.4

227.9

240.2

224.1

103.1

Extra-ordinary Items

-1.34

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

235.74

227.9

240.2

224.1

103.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

38.6

74.67

79.07

77.46

35.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

59.9

30.6

30.6

29.1

28.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

39.2

45.22

59.21

64.89

35.64

PBDTM(%)

38.44

44.39

58.46

63.82

35.3

PATM(%)

26.57

31.8

43.5

45.74

21.99

