Indiamart Intermesh Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
882.1
716.6
552.1
489.9
468.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
882.1
716.6
552.1
489.9
468.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
133.4
149.8
82.7
76.2
51.4
Total Income
1,015.5
866.4
634.8
566.1
520.2
Total Expenditure
669.7
542.3
307.9
248.2
353.1
PBIDT
345.8
324.1
326.9
317.9
167.1
Interest
6.7
6
4.1
5.2
1.6
PBDT
339.1
318.1
322.8
312.7
165.5
Depreciation
23.8
22.5
9
12.6
15.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
66.2
67.6
75.9
39.3
31.5
Deferred Tax
14.7
0.1
-2.3
36.7
15.7
Reported Profit After Tax
234.4
227.9
240.2
224.1
103.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
234.4
227.9
240.2
224.1
103.1
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.34
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
235.74
227.9
240.2
224.1
103.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
38.6
74.67
79.07
77.46
35.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
59.9
30.6
30.6
29.1
28.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
39.2
45.22
59.21
64.89
35.64
PBDTM(%)
38.44
44.39
58.46
63.82
35.3
PATM(%)
26.57
31.8
43.5
45.74
21.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.