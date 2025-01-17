iifl-logo-icon 1
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd Key Ratios

2,282.6
(1.95%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.8

Op profit growth

94.29

EBIT growth

84.27

Net profit growth

89.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

49.01

26.43

EBIT margin

59.54

33.86

Net profit margin

41.78

23.06

RoCE

38.54

RoNW

7.41

RoA

6.76

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

92.29

51.04

Dividend per share

15

10

Cash EPS

86.98

43.71

Book value per share

531.36

95.25

Valuation ratios

P/E

41.89

18.96

P/CEPS

44.44

22.14

P/B

7.27

10.16

EV/EBIDTA

56.57

23.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

23.63

Tax payout

-27.95

-30.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0.79

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-17.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-59.83

-65.89

Net debt / equity

0

0.19

Net debt / op. profit

-0.04

0.31

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-30.64

-41.74

Other costs

-20.34

-31.82

