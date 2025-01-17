Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.8
Op profit growth
94.29
EBIT growth
84.27
Net profit growth
89.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
49.01
26.43
EBIT margin
59.54
33.86
Net profit margin
41.78
23.06
RoCE
38.54
RoNW
7.41
RoA
6.76
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
92.29
51.04
Dividend per share
15
10
Cash EPS
86.98
43.71
Book value per share
531.36
95.25
Valuation ratios
P/E
41.89
18.96
P/CEPS
44.44
22.14
P/B
7.27
10.16
EV/EBIDTA
56.57
23.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
23.63
Tax payout
-27.95
-30.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0.79
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-17.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-59.83
-65.89
Net debt / equity
0
0.19
Net debt / op. profit
-0.04
0.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-30.64
-41.74
Other costs
-20.34
-31.82
