Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Tuesday, April 30, 2024, inter alia, to transact the following businesses: I.Dividend Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 20/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24 (i.e., 200% of the face value), subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration and approval of final dividend by the shareholders of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations, the Board has fixed Friday, June 7, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the names of members eligible for the payment of above said final dividend for FY 2023-24