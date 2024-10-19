Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Indiamart Intermesh Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Financial Results) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Financial Results) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Saturday, October 19, 2024, inter alia, approved the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results (Collectively referred as Financial Results) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. A copy of Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereupon is enclosed herewith. The Financial Results are also being disseminated on the Companys website at https://investor.indiamart.com/FinancialResultsStatements.aspx. The meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 2:10 p.m. Please take above information on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Indiamart Intermesh Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday July 30 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Financial Results) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares has been closed from Monday July 01 2024 till the expiry of forty-eight (48) hours after the announcement/ declaration of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Kindly take note of the same. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Tuesday, July 30, 2024, inter alia, to approved the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results (Collectively referred as Financial Results) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

Indiamart Intermesh Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results (Financial Results) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Recommend final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Further, in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives, the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares has been closed from Monday, April 01, 2024 till the expiry of forty-eight (48) hours after the announcement/ declaration of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Tuesday, April 30, 2024, inter alia, to transact the following businesses: I. Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results II. Dividend III. Annual General Meeting The Board of Directors in the meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, April 30, 2024 fixed Friday, June 07, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today at Friday, April 05, 2024, to transact the businesses as enclosed herewith. Transition of Mr. Prateek Chandra as the Senior Management Personnel in a new role within the Company as Chief Strategy Officer with effect from June 15, 2024. He would relinquish his position as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from end of the day of June 14, 2024.

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024