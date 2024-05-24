Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e., Tuesday, April 30, 2024, inter alia, to transact the following businesses: I. Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results II. Dividend III. Annual General Meeting The Notice of the 25th Annual General Meeting and Integrated Annual Report for FY 2023-24 are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024) IndiaMART has informed the exchange about the outcome of the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. through video conferencing/audio visual means. IndiaMART has informed the exchange about the consolidated scrutinizer report dated June 20, 2024. IndiaMART has informed the exchange about the change in management as enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)