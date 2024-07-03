iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PCBL Ltd Share Price

432.6
(-6.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open463.9
  • Day's High464.3
  • 52 Wk High584.4
  • Prev. Close462.7
  • Day's Low428.4
  • 52 Wk Low 209
  • Turnover (lac)10,851.52
  • P/E33.03
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value93.37
  • EPS13.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,329.03
  • Div. Yield1.19
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

PCBL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

463.9

Prev. Close

462.7

Turnover(Lac.)

10,851.52

Day's High

464.3

Day's Low

428.4

52 Week's High

584.4

52 Week's Low

209

Book Value

93.37

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,329.03

P/E

33.03

EPS

13.99

Divi. Yield

1.19

PCBL Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.5

Record Date: 29 Jan, 2024

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

PCBL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Dec 2024|07:27 PM

Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

PCBL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.40%

Non-Promoter- 13.02%

Institutions: 13.02%

Non-Institutions: 35.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

PCBL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.75

37.75

37.75

34.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,241.46

2,781.87

2,567.16

1,892.7

Net Worth

3,279.21

2,819.62

2,604.91

1,927.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,446.42

2,659.52

3,243.53

2,546.97

yoy growth (%)

67.18

-18

27.34

32.17

Raw materials

-3,133.8

-1,608.93

-2,189.5

-1,659.31

As % of sales

70.47

60.49

67.5

65.14

Employee costs

-158.72

-132.17

-134.37

-97.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

532.34

390.36

350.83

303.82

Depreciation

-120.88

-110.12

-92.36

-60.52

Tax paid

-105.2

-78.09

-67.34

-74.04

Working capital

132.15

196.03

27.79

157.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

67.18

-18

27.34

32.17

Op profit growth

26.42

11.52

20.44

49.25

EBIT growth

32.33

6.93

14.9

59.13

Net profit growth

36.78

10.15

23.37

230.52

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,419.77

5,774.06

4,446.42

2,659.52

3,243.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,419.77

5,774.06

4,446.42

2,659.52

3,243.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

37.03

40.61

28.59

18

29.01

View Annually Results

PCBL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT PCBL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sanjiv Goenka

Independent Director

Pradip Roy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kaushik Mukherjee

Managing Director

Kaushik Roy

Non Executive Director

Shashwat Goenka

Non Executive Director

Preeti Goenka

Independent Director

Rusha Mitra

Independent Director

Ram Krishna Agarwal

Independent Director

T C Suseel Kumar

Independent Director

K Jairaj

Independent Director

S Ravi

Independent Director

Paras K Chowdhary

Non Executive Director

Umang Kanoria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PCBL Ltd

Summary

Philips Carbon Black Limited (PCBL) is a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Indias youngest business group. The Company was incorporated on March 30, 1960 as a Public Limited Company. The name of the Company changed from Phillips Carbon Black Limited to PCBL Limited pursuant to issuance of fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 29, 2021. The Company is the largest Carbon Black producer in India. Carbon Black which is the main raw material in the production of automotive trye is produced using carbon black feedstock (CBFS) and tar oil. With five manufacturing units at Durgapur in West Bengal, Mundra and Palej in Gujarat and Kochi in Kerala and and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, PCBL has a total rated production capacity of 666,000 MT per annum and 98 MW of Green Power. The Company is a large conglomerate having interests in Power and Natural Resources, Carbon Black, Retail and Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Media and Entertainment, Infrastructure and Information Technology (IT) and Education and Sports, amongst others. With its efficient supply chain and distribution network, PCBL a market presence in more than 30 countries.The company has a well-organised distribution network and its consignment agents cover the entire network of tyre manufacturing units, tyre re-treading units and other consumers all over the country.PCBL is the first manufacturer of carbon black in India covering the manufacturing, marketing and designing functions.PCBL was set up in association wi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the PCBL Ltd share price today?

The PCBL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹432.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of PCBL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PCBL Ltd is ₹16329.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PCBL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PCBL Ltd is 33.03 and 4.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PCBL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PCBL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PCBL Ltd is ₹209 and ₹584.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PCBL Ltd?

PCBL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.33%, 3 Years at 56.84%, 1 Year at 81.74%, 6 Month at 79.76%, 3 Month at -16.65% and 1 Month at 4.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PCBL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PCBL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.41 %
Institutions - 13.03 %
Public - 35.57 %

QUICKLINKS FOR PCBL Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.