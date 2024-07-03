SectorChemicals
Open₹463.9
Prev. Close₹462.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹10,851.52
Day's High₹464.3
Day's Low₹428.4
52 Week's High₹584.4
52 Week's Low₹209
Book Value₹93.37
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,329.03
P/E33.03
EPS13.99
Divi. Yield1.19
Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.75
37.75
37.75
34.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,241.46
2,781.87
2,567.16
1,892.7
Net Worth
3,279.21
2,819.62
2,604.91
1,927.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,446.42
2,659.52
3,243.53
2,546.97
yoy growth (%)
67.18
-18
27.34
32.17
Raw materials
-3,133.8
-1,608.93
-2,189.5
-1,659.31
As % of sales
70.47
60.49
67.5
65.14
Employee costs
-158.72
-132.17
-134.37
-97.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
532.34
390.36
350.83
303.82
Depreciation
-120.88
-110.12
-92.36
-60.52
Tax paid
-105.2
-78.09
-67.34
-74.04
Working capital
132.15
196.03
27.79
157.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.18
-18
27.34
32.17
Op profit growth
26.42
11.52
20.44
49.25
EBIT growth
32.33
6.93
14.9
59.13
Net profit growth
36.78
10.15
23.37
230.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,419.77
5,774.06
4,446.42
2,659.52
3,243.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,419.77
5,774.06
4,446.42
2,659.52
3,243.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
37.03
40.61
28.59
18
29.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sanjiv Goenka
Independent Director
Pradip Roy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kaushik Mukherjee
Managing Director
Kaushik Roy
Non Executive Director
Shashwat Goenka
Non Executive Director
Preeti Goenka
Independent Director
Rusha Mitra
Independent Director
Ram Krishna Agarwal
Independent Director
T C Suseel Kumar
Independent Director
K Jairaj
Independent Director
S Ravi
Independent Director
Paras K Chowdhary
Non Executive Director
Umang Kanoria
Reports by PCBL Ltd
Summary
Philips Carbon Black Limited (PCBL) is a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Indias youngest business group. The Company was incorporated on March 30, 1960 as a Public Limited Company. The name of the Company changed from Phillips Carbon Black Limited to PCBL Limited pursuant to issuance of fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 29, 2021. The Company is the largest Carbon Black producer in India. Carbon Black which is the main raw material in the production of automotive trye is produced using carbon black feedstock (CBFS) and tar oil. With five manufacturing units at Durgapur in West Bengal, Mundra and Palej in Gujarat and Kochi in Kerala and and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, PCBL has a total rated production capacity of 666,000 MT per annum and 98 MW of Green Power. The Company is a large conglomerate having interests in Power and Natural Resources, Carbon Black, Retail and Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Media and Entertainment, Infrastructure and Information Technology (IT) and Education and Sports, amongst others. With its efficient supply chain and distribution network, PCBL a market presence in more than 30 countries.The company has a well-organised distribution network and its consignment agents cover the entire network of tyre manufacturing units, tyre re-treading units and other consumers all over the country.PCBL is the first manufacturer of carbon black in India covering the manufacturing, marketing and designing functions.PCBL was set up in association wi
The PCBL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹432.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PCBL Ltd is ₹16329.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PCBL Ltd is 33.03 and 4.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PCBL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PCBL Ltd is ₹209 and ₹584.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PCBL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.33%, 3 Years at 56.84%, 1 Year at 81.74%, 6 Month at 79.76%, 3 Month at -16.65% and 1 Month at 4.99%.
