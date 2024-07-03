Summary

Philips Carbon Black Limited (PCBL) is a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Indias youngest business group. The Company was incorporated on March 30, 1960 as a Public Limited Company. The name of the Company changed from Phillips Carbon Black Limited to PCBL Limited pursuant to issuance of fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 29, 2021. The Company is the largest Carbon Black producer in India. Carbon Black which is the main raw material in the production of automotive trye is produced using carbon black feedstock (CBFS) and tar oil. With five manufacturing units at Durgapur in West Bengal, Mundra and Palej in Gujarat and Kochi in Kerala and and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, PCBL has a total rated production capacity of 666,000 MT per annum and 98 MW of Green Power. The Company is a large conglomerate having interests in Power and Natural Resources, Carbon Black, Retail and Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Media and Entertainment, Infrastructure and Information Technology (IT) and Education and Sports, amongst others. With its efficient supply chain and distribution network, PCBL a market presence in more than 30 countries.The company has a well-organised distribution network and its consignment agents cover the entire network of tyre manufacturing units, tyre re-treading units and other consumers all over the country.PCBL is the first manufacturer of carbon black in India covering the manufacturing, marketing and designing functions.PCBL was set up in association wi

