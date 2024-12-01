PCBL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
532.34
390.36
350.83
303.82
Depreciation
-120.88
-110.12
-92.36
-60.52
Tax paid
-105.2
-78.09
-67.34
-74.04
Working capital
132.15
196.03
27.79
157.15
Other operating items
Operating
438.41
398.18
218.92
326.41
Capital expenditure
310.25
186.75
398.02
69.24
Free cash flow
748.66
584.93
616.94
395.65
Equity raised
4,224.73
3,358.28
2,832.23
2,224.37
Investing
562.76
43.55
-160.67
28.38
Financing
746.09
506.88
559.06
712.38
Dividends paid
188.73
120.64
120.64
24.81
Net in cash
6,470.97
4,614.28
3,968.2
3,385.59
Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.