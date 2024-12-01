iifl-logo-icon 1
PCBL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

432.6
(-6.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR PCBL Ltd

PCBL Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

532.34

390.36

350.83

303.82

Depreciation

-120.88

-110.12

-92.36

-60.52

Tax paid

-105.2

-78.09

-67.34

-74.04

Working capital

132.15

196.03

27.79

157.15

Other operating items

Operating

438.41

398.18

218.92

326.41

Capital expenditure

310.25

186.75

398.02

69.24

Free cash flow

748.66

584.93

616.94

395.65

Equity raised

4,224.73

3,358.28

2,832.23

2,224.37

Investing

562.76

43.55

-160.67

28.38

Financing

746.09

506.88

559.06

712.38

Dividends paid

188.73

120.64

120.64

24.81

Net in cash

6,470.97

4,614.28

3,968.2

3,385.59

PCBL Ltd : related Articles

PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Dec 2024|07:27 PM

Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.

Read More

