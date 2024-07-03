PCBL Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,419.77
5,774.06
4,446.42
2,659.52
3,243.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,419.77
5,774.06
4,446.42
2,659.52
3,243.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
37.03
40.61
28.59
18
29.01
Total Income
6,456.8
5,814.67
4,475.01
2,677.52
3,272.55
Total Expenditure
5,382.43
5,042.84
3,793.46
2,141.48
2,779.49
PBIDT
1,074.37
771.83
681.55
536.04
493.06
Interest
180.78
53.41
29.09
33.88
45.9
PBDT
893.59
718.42
652.46
502.16
447.16
Depreciation
217.26
136.74
120.89
110.12
92.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
185.25
156.58
110.47
69.36
57.27
Deferred Tax
-0.03
-17.09
-5.24
8.69
10.03
Reported Profit After Tax
491.11
442.19
426.34
313.99
287.5
Minority Interest After NP
0.17
0.39
0.32
0.36
0.95
Net Profit after Minority Interest
490.94
441.8
426.02
313.63
286.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
490.94
441.8
426.02
313.63
286.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13
11.7
25.28
18.2
16.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
550
550
500
350
350
Equity
37.75
37.75
37.75
34.47
34.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.73
13.36
15.32
20.15
15.2
PBDTM(%)
13.91
12.44
14.67
18.88
13.78
PATM(%)
7.64
7.65
9.58
11.8
8.86
