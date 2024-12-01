Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,446.42
2,659.52
3,243.53
2,546.97
yoy growth (%)
67.18
-18
27.34
32.17
Raw materials
-3,133.8
-1,608.93
-2,189.5
-1,659.31
As % of sales
70.47
60.49
67.5
65.14
Employee costs
-158.72
-132.17
-134.37
-97.17
As % of sales
3.56
4.96
4.14
3.81
Other costs
-498.32
-399.85
-454.68
-404.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.2
15.03
14.01
15.87
Operating profit
655.58
518.57
464.97
386.05
OPM
14.74
19.49
14.33
15.15
Depreciation
-120.88
-110.12
-92.36
-60.52
Interest expense
-29.09
-33.88
-45.89
-41.43
Other income
26.73
15.79
24.12
19.73
Profit before tax
532.34
390.36
350.83
303.82
Taxes
-105.2
-78.09
-67.34
-74.04
Tax rate
-19.76
-20
-19.19
-24.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
427.14
312.27
283.49
229.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
427.14
312.27
283.49
229.78
yoy growth (%)
36.78
10.15
23.37
230.52
NPM
9.6
11.74
8.74
9.02
