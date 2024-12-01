iifl-logo-icon 1
PCBL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

439.75
(1.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,446.42

2,659.52

3,243.53

2,546.97

yoy growth (%)

67.18

-18

27.34

32.17

Raw materials

-3,133.8

-1,608.93

-2,189.5

-1,659.31

As % of sales

70.47

60.49

67.5

65.14

Employee costs

-158.72

-132.17

-134.37

-97.17

As % of sales

3.56

4.96

4.14

3.81

Other costs

-498.32

-399.85

-454.68

-404.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.2

15.03

14.01

15.87

Operating profit

655.58

518.57

464.97

386.05

OPM

14.74

19.49

14.33

15.15

Depreciation

-120.88

-110.12

-92.36

-60.52

Interest expense

-29.09

-33.88

-45.89

-41.43

Other income

26.73

15.79

24.12

19.73

Profit before tax

532.34

390.36

350.83

303.82

Taxes

-105.2

-78.09

-67.34

-74.04

Tax rate

-19.76

-20

-19.19

-24.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

427.14

312.27

283.49

229.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

427.14

312.27

283.49

229.78

yoy growth (%)

36.78

10.15

23.37

230.52

NPM

9.6

11.74

8.74

9.02

