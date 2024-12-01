iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PCBL Ltd Balance Sheet

360.25
(-7.89%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:49:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PCBL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.75

37.75

37.75

34.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,241.46

2,781.87

2,567.16

1,892.7

Net Worth

3,279.21

2,819.62

2,604.91

1,927.17

Minority Interest

Debt

2,939.01

779.44

785.82

723.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

334.72

313.75

323.6

315.43

Total Liabilities

6,552.94

3,912.81

3,714.33

2,966.45

Fixed Assets

2,269.37

2,224.34

2,037.27

1,983.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

3,674.96

1,005.49

783.04

220.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

50.37

56.4

47.3

43.96

Networking Capital

389.29

584.52

738.03

499.75

Inventories

563.44

485.8

603.91

444.84

Inventory Days

49.57

61.05

Sundry Debtors

1,287.45

1,107.77

1,105.1

708.5

Debtor Days

90.71

97.23

Other Current Assets

219.6

150.75

117.34

134

Sundry Creditors

-1,484.34

-995.98

-933.71

-617.97

Creditor Days

76.64

84.81

Other Current Liabilities

-196.86

-163.82

-154.61

-169.62

Cash

168.95

42.06

108.69

218.96

Total Assets

6,552.94

3,912.81

3,714.33

2,966.45

PCBL Ltd : related Articles

PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Dec 2024|07:27 PM

Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR PCBL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.