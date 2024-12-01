PCBL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.75
37.75
37.75
34.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,241.46
2,781.87
2,567.16
1,892.7
Net Worth
3,279.21
2,819.62
2,604.91
1,927.17
Minority Interest
Debt
2,939.01
779.44
785.82
723.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
334.72
313.75
323.6
315.43
Total Liabilities
6,552.94
3,912.81
3,714.33
2,966.45
Fixed Assets
2,269.37
2,224.34
2,037.27
1,983.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,674.96
1,005.49
783.04
220.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
50.37
56.4
47.3
43.96
Networking Capital
389.29
584.52
738.03
499.75
Inventories
563.44
485.8
603.91
444.84
Inventory Days
49.57
61.05
Sundry Debtors
1,287.45
1,107.77
1,105.1
708.5
Debtor Days
90.71
97.23
Other Current Assets
219.6
150.75
117.34
134
Sundry Creditors
-1,484.34
-995.98
-933.71
-617.97
Creditor Days
76.64
84.81
Other Current Liabilities
-196.86
-163.82
-154.61
-169.62
Cash
168.95
42.06
108.69
218.96
Total Assets
6,552.94
3,912.81
3,714.33
2,966.45
