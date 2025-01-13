Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.18
-18
68.32
1.73
Op profit growth
26.04
11.63
79.77
56.27
EBIT growth
31.63
6.29
85.38
80.85
Net profit growth
35.83
9.44
313.58
324.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.68
19.47
14.3
13.39
EBIT margin
12.6
16.01
12.35
11.21
Net profit margin
9.58
11.79
8.83
3.59
RoCE
16.7
15.2
16.95
9.72
RoNW
4.68
4.31
5.06
1.59
RoA
3.17
2.79
3.03
0.77
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
22.59
18.22
16.68
19.93
Dividend per share
10
7
7
6
Cash EPS
16.16
11.8
11.26
2.51
Book value per share
138.5
112.3
98.59
328.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.06
5.24
1.88
1.65
P/CEPS
7.07
8.08
2.78
13.12
P/B
0.82
0.85
0.31
0.1
EV/EBIDTA
7.25
6.99
3.13
6.76
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
44.3
38.46
50.75
29.84
Tax payout
-19.79
-19.9
-18.96
-58.29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
74.43
88.98
59.29
85.59
Inventory days
43.04
52.9
32.05
46.19
Creditor days
-75.18
-91.05
-57.39
-76.87
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-19.27
-12.57
-8.73
-4.2
Net debt / equity
0.23
0.23
0.27
0.64
Net debt / op. profit
0.95
0.88
1
2.84
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.47
-60.49
-67.5
-64.17
Employee costs
-3.57
-4.97
-4.14
-4.25
Other costs
-11.26
-15.04
-14.04
-18.17
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.Read More
Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.