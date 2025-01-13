iifl-logo-icon 1
PCBL Ltd Key Ratios

364.6
(1.74%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:04:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

67.18

-18

68.32

1.73

Op profit growth

26.04

11.63

79.77

56.27

EBIT growth

31.63

6.29

85.38

80.85

Net profit growth

35.83

9.44

313.58

324.38

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.68

19.47

14.3

13.39

EBIT margin

12.6

16.01

12.35

11.21

Net profit margin

9.58

11.79

8.83

3.59

RoCE

16.7

15.2

16.95

9.72

RoNW

4.68

4.31

5.06

1.59

RoA

3.17

2.79

3.03

0.77

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

22.59

18.22

16.68

19.93

Dividend per share

10

7

7

6

Cash EPS

16.16

11.8

11.26

2.51

Book value per share

138.5

112.3

98.59

328.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

5.06

5.24

1.88

1.65

P/CEPS

7.07

8.08

2.78

13.12

P/B

0.82

0.85

0.31

0.1

EV/EBIDTA

7.25

6.99

3.13

6.76

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

44.3

38.46

50.75

29.84

Tax payout

-19.79

-19.9

-18.96

-58.29

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

74.43

88.98

59.29

85.59

Inventory days

43.04

52.9

32.05

46.19

Creditor days

-75.18

-91.05

-57.39

-76.87

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-19.27

-12.57

-8.73

-4.2

Net debt / equity

0.23

0.23

0.27

0.64

Net debt / op. profit

0.95

0.88

1

2.84

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-70.47

-60.49

-67.5

-64.17

Employee costs

-3.57

-4.97

-4.14

-4.25

Other costs

-11.26

-15.04

-14.04

-18.17

PCBL Ltd : related Articles

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

13 Jan 2025|07:29 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.

Read More
PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

1 Dec 2024|07:27 PM

Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.

Read More

