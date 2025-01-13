iifl-logo-icon 1
PCBL Ltd AGM

365.95
(0.76%)
Jan 15, 2025

PCBL Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Intimation of the 63rd Annual General Meeting and Book Closure w.r.t the AGM scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 28th day of August, 2024 at 10:30 AM IST. Electronic copy of the Notice of the 63rd Annual General Meeting and Integrated Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024. Proceedings of the 63rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of PCBL Limited and Submission of the Voting Results along with the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report in respect of the 63rd AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, 28th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) Intimation of Proceedings of the 63rd AGM of the Company held on 28th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2024)

PCBL Ltd: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

13 Jan 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.

Read More
PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

1 Dec 2024

Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.

Read More
Read More

