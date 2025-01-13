|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Intimation of the 63rd Annual General Meeting and Book Closure w.r.t the AGM scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 28th day of August, 2024 at 10:30 AM IST. Electronic copy of the Notice of the 63rd Annual General Meeting and Integrated Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024. Proceedings of the 63rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of PCBL Limited and Submission of the Voting Results along with the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report in respect of the 63rd AGM of the Company held on Wednesday, 28th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) Intimation of Proceedings of the 63rd AGM of the Company held on 28th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.Read More
Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.