|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Jan 2025
|2 Jan 2025
|PCBL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 10th January, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|PCBL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations - Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd September, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|PCBL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 and Regulation 50 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (referred to as the SEBI Listing Regulations) read with any other applicable provisions rules and regulations if any this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 8th day of August 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2024 - Upon recommendation of the NRC Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e. 8th August, 2024, have recommended for the approval of the shareholders of the Company, by means of Postal Ballot, the appointment of Mr. Umang Kanoria (DIN: 00081108) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|PCBL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 and Regulation 50 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (referred to as the SEBI Listing Regulations) read with any other applicable provisions rules and regulations if any this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 23rd day of May 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. BM Outcome - 23rd May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|PCBL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI Listing Regulations we write to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of PCBL Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 27th day of March 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments/ securities and determination of issue price thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the Members of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Mar 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations - Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 16th March, 2024.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.Read More
Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.Read More
