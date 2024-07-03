Summary

Promoted by Mr. C. C. Paarthipan, Caplin Point Laboratories Limited was incorporated on April 16th, 1990. The Company is a fully integrated Pharma Company and is presently into the business of pharmaceuticals like producing, developing and marketing wide range of generic formulations and branded products and exporting to overseas market. Its main research and development facilities are located in Tamil Nadu, India and has a manufacturing plant in Puducherry, India. It has over 4000+ products registrations across the globe with over 650+ pharmaceutical formulations & over 36 therapeutic sections.Caplin markets a wide spectrum of pharmaceutical formulations and therapeutic segments in 23 countries. In addition to LATAM and Africa, it is now serving the US, European Union and other regulated markets as well. It manufactures products one among which is for injectables approved inter-alia by EU-GMP, INVIMA, Colombia, Anvisa, Brazil and US FDA. Besides these, it has extended to regulated markets like USA (plans for Canada, Australia, China and Brazil).The company came out with a public issue in Nov.94 and expanded its production capacity by setting up a new unit to manufacture its range of products, at Pondicherry. The company has retained its SSI status even after the expansion and thus will be out of the purview of the DPCO. During 1993-94, Triwin (a partnership firm) was merged with Caplin Point. The company entered into a technical agreement with American Remedies and Concord L

