Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Share Price

2,508.25
(-1.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,579.65
  • Day's High2,579.95
  • 52 Wk High2,641
  • Prev. Close2,537.55
  • Day's Low2,486.6
  • 52 Wk Low 1,225
  • Turnover (lac)3,755.05
  • P/E63.51
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value206.34
  • EPS39.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19,065.63
  • Div. Yield0.2
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

2,579.65

Prev. Close

2,537.55

Turnover(Lac.)

3,755.05

Day's High

2,579.95

Day's Low

2,486.6

52 Week's High

2,641

52 Week's Low

1,225

Book Value

206.34

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19,065.63

P/E

63.51

EPS

39.94

Divi. Yield

0.2

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.55%

Non-Promoter- 5.54%

Institutions: 5.54%

Non-Institutions: 23.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.19

15.18

15.16

15.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,374.96

1,124.73

915.49

743.54

Net Worth

1,390.15

1,139.91

930.65

758.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

482.67

527.82

426.57

341.54

yoy growth (%)

-8.55

23.73

24.89

47.67

Raw materials

-194.83

-238.17

-180.11

-161.93

As % of sales

40.36

45.12

42.22

47.41

Employee costs

-26.59

-24.99

-38.82

-30.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

209.93

253.12

146.05

92.57

Depreciation

-22.44

-19.65

-18.98

-13.25

Tax paid

-53.71

-55.48

-43.74

-22.26

Working capital

168.2

177.62

44.02

40.41

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.55

23.73

24.89

47.67

Op profit growth

3.34

45.98

51.72

49.97

EBIT growth

-17.05

73.36

57.61

58.5

Net profit growth

-20.95

93.17

45.49

55.13

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,694.1

1,466.73

1,269.41

1,061.29

863.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,694.1

1,466.73

1,269.41

1,061.29

863.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

67.21

56.06

38.75

23.54

41.33

View Annually Results

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

C C Paarthipan

Independent Director

D Sathyanarayanan

Independent Director

C K Gariyali

Independent Director

Deenadayalan Singaram

Independent Director

R Nagendran

Managing Director

Sridhar Ganesan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Venkatram G

Independent Director

R Vijayaraghavan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Mr. C. C. Paarthipan, Caplin Point Laboratories Limited was incorporated on April 16th, 1990. The Company is a fully integrated Pharma Company and is presently into the business of pharmaceuticals like producing, developing and marketing wide range of generic formulations and branded products and exporting to overseas market. Its main research and development facilities are located in Tamil Nadu, India and has a manufacturing plant in Puducherry, India. It has over 4000+ products registrations across the globe with over 650+ pharmaceutical formulations & over 36 therapeutic sections.Caplin markets a wide spectrum of pharmaceutical formulations and therapeutic segments in 23 countries. In addition to LATAM and Africa, it is now serving the US, European Union and other regulated markets as well. It manufactures products one among which is for injectables approved inter-alia by EU-GMP, INVIMA, Colombia, Anvisa, Brazil and US FDA. Besides these, it has extended to regulated markets like USA (plans for Canada, Australia, China and Brazil).The company came out with a public issue in Nov.94 and expanded its production capacity by setting up a new unit to manufacture its range of products, at Pondicherry. The company has retained its SSI status even after the expansion and thus will be out of the purview of the DPCO. During 1993-94, Triwin (a partnership firm) was merged with Caplin Point. The company entered into a technical agreement with American Remedies and Concord L
Company FAQs

What is the Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2508.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd is ₹19065.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd is 63.51 and 12.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd is ₹1225 and ₹2641 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd?

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.60%, 3 Years at 42.74%, 1 Year at 81.29%, 6 Month at 77.51%, 3 Month at 26.79% and 1 Month at 9.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.56 %
Institutions - 5.54 %
Public - 23.90 %

