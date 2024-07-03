Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2,579.65
Prev. Close₹2,537.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,755.05
Day's High₹2,579.95
Day's Low₹2,486.6
52 Week's High₹2,641
52 Week's Low₹1,225
Book Value₹206.34
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19,065.63
P/E63.51
EPS39.94
Divi. Yield0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.19
15.18
15.16
15.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,374.96
1,124.73
915.49
743.54
Net Worth
1,390.15
1,139.91
930.65
758.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
482.67
527.82
426.57
341.54
yoy growth (%)
-8.55
23.73
24.89
47.67
Raw materials
-194.83
-238.17
-180.11
-161.93
As % of sales
40.36
45.12
42.22
47.41
Employee costs
-26.59
-24.99
-38.82
-30.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
209.93
253.12
146.05
92.57
Depreciation
-22.44
-19.65
-18.98
-13.25
Tax paid
-53.71
-55.48
-43.74
-22.26
Working capital
168.2
177.62
44.02
40.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.55
23.73
24.89
47.67
Op profit growth
3.34
45.98
51.72
49.97
EBIT growth
-17.05
73.36
57.61
58.5
Net profit growth
-20.95
93.17
45.49
55.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,694.1
1,466.73
1,269.41
1,061.29
863.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,694.1
1,466.73
1,269.41
1,061.29
863.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
67.21
56.06
38.75
23.54
41.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
C C Paarthipan
Independent Director
D Sathyanarayanan
Independent Director
C K Gariyali
Independent Director
Deenadayalan Singaram
Independent Director
R Nagendran
Managing Director
Sridhar Ganesan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Venkatram G
Independent Director
R Vijayaraghavan
Reports by Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Mr. C. C. Paarthipan, Caplin Point Laboratories Limited was incorporated on April 16th, 1990. The Company is a fully integrated Pharma Company and is presently into the business of pharmaceuticals like producing, developing and marketing wide range of generic formulations and branded products and exporting to overseas market. Its main research and development facilities are located in Tamil Nadu, India and has a manufacturing plant in Puducherry, India. It has over 4000+ products registrations across the globe with over 650+ pharmaceutical formulations & over 36 therapeutic sections.Caplin markets a wide spectrum of pharmaceutical formulations and therapeutic segments in 23 countries. In addition to LATAM and Africa, it is now serving the US, European Union and other regulated markets as well. It manufactures products one among which is for injectables approved inter-alia by EU-GMP, INVIMA, Colombia, Anvisa, Brazil and US FDA. Besides these, it has extended to regulated markets like USA (plans for Canada, Australia, China and Brazil).The company came out with a public issue in Nov.94 and expanded its production capacity by setting up a new unit to manufacture its range of products, at Pondicherry. The company has retained its SSI status even after the expansion and thus will be out of the purview of the DPCO. During 1993-94, Triwin (a partnership firm) was merged with Caplin Point. The company entered into a technical agreement with American Remedies and Concord L
Read More
The Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2508.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd is ₹19065.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd is 63.51 and 12.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd is ₹1225 and ₹2641 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.60%, 3 Years at 42.74%, 1 Year at 81.29%, 6 Month at 77.51%, 3 Month at 26.79% and 1 Month at 9.74%.
