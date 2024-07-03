Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Summary

Promoted by Mr. C. C. Paarthipan, Caplin Point Laboratories Limited was incorporated on April 16th, 1990. The Company is a fully integrated Pharma Company and is presently into the business of pharmaceuticals like producing, developing and marketing wide range of generic formulations and branded products and exporting to overseas market. Its main research and development facilities are located in Tamil Nadu, India and has a manufacturing plant in Puducherry, India. It has over 4000+ products registrations across the globe with over 650+ pharmaceutical formulations & over 36 therapeutic sections.Caplin markets a wide spectrum of pharmaceutical formulations and therapeutic segments in 23 countries. In addition to LATAM and Africa, it is now serving the US, European Union and other regulated markets as well. It manufactures products one among which is for injectables approved inter-alia by EU-GMP, INVIMA, Colombia, Anvisa, Brazil and US FDA. Besides these, it has extended to regulated markets like USA (plans for Canada, Australia, China and Brazil).The company came out with a public issue in Nov.94 and expanded its production capacity by setting up a new unit to manufacture its range of products, at Pondicherry. The company has retained its SSI status even after the expansion and thus will be out of the purview of the DPCO. During 1993-94, Triwin (a partnership firm) was merged with Caplin Point. The company entered into a technical agreement with American Remedies and Concord Laboratories, US, for specific products, with a 30% buyback arrangement. It also imports bio-technological products to market them in India.The company has established a trading branch in Nairobi, Kenya, to sell its products in East Africa. It has also established a warehouse in Miami, US, by entering into a marketing tie-up with Lockett Medical Corporation, US.During the year 2015, the Company has invested a sum of Rs 89.10 Lakhs in Argus Salud Pharma LLP. Consequently the Companys share in LLP has increased to 99.90% in Argus Salud Pharma LLP.In October 2016, the Company had subdivided the shares from the face value of Rs 10/- to Rs 2/- and upon sub-division, the members were issued five equity shares of Rs 2/- each in lieu of one equity share of Rs 10/- each. After sub-division, the paid up capital of Rs15,11,00,000 was sub- divided into 7,55,50,000 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.As on 31 March 2018, the Company has three subsidiaries, viz Argus Salud Pharma LLP, Caplin Point Far East Limited - Hongkong and Caplin Point Laboratories Colombia SAS- Colombia.During the year 2019, the Company transferred its regulated markets injectable business which, inter-alia includes US FDA approved injectable plant and Department of Science and Industrial Research (DSIR) recognised R& D Units CP4 and CP 5 to Caplin Steriles Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company for which the approval was granted by the members of the Company by way of Special Resolution through Postal Ballot on December 31, 2018.In FY2019, the Company attracted investments in Caplin Steriles Limited from Eight Roads Ventures India Ill LP and F-Prime Capital Partners Life Sciences Fund VI LP in the form of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS), which shall be converted into equity shares of Caplin Steriles Limited based on the agreed terms.During FY 2019, the Company formed a Joint Venture, Hainan Jointown Caplinpoint Pharmaceutical Company Limited in Hainan Province of China, which will be focusing on international trade of medicines and establishment of marketing team in India and China for export of composite formulations to customers in China, India, Europe and Latin America.In FY21, Company acquired four channel partners in Latin America, strengthening control on marketing, distribution and supply chain. It launched an e-commerce website named QueTenX, a part of the 10X healthcare portal, transforming credit sales into cash, enhancing an analysis of demand and supply patterns and replenishment stocks through technology tools. It deepened capabilities by stocking essential products at warehouses during the COVID-19 months. It commissioned a DGCI-approved CRO facility and captive API development kilo lab to facilitate backward integration. It received approvals for nine of 18 ANDAs filed (six for Caplin Steriles); five products launched; the next four to be launched in the near future. It embarked on a pipeline of 15 ANDAs to be filed within 24 months with an addressable market size of USD 1.95 billion. It completed ab scale batches for 17 products for US (by Caplins API division) and trebled capacity of the manufacturing facility.The Company received four ANDA approvals since January 2021, increasing approved ANDAs to 15 (ten under Caplins name and five through partners). It launched eight products in US; four products are ready for launch and three are likely to be launched before December 2021. It received large tender orders worth $18 million in two markets and has started R&D for API and Oncology formulations in existing and new markets. The registrations for formulations are in progress as such. The design /detailed engineering for Phase 2 of Injectable Plant is complete. Overall Project cost is Rs. 140 Crore and will include 2 Vial lines, one Lyophilizer line, one Pre- filled syringe line and provision to add another Pre-mix bag line.During the year 2022-23, the Company had disposed its entire investment in Caplin Point Laboratories Colombia SAS to Caplin Point Far East Limited - Hong Kong, a wholly - owned subsidiary of the Company and effective from March 28, 2023, Caplin Point Laboratories Colombia SAS ceased to be a subsidiary but became a step-down subsidiary.In 2023, Caplin doubled its capacity to produce Softgel formulation at its Puducherry facility. The Company implemented the latest, S4 hana, version of SAP - enterprise resource planning system. It developed new line of products i.e. Oncology. It completed 4 complex products Exhibit Batches, which includes 3 Injectables and 1 Ophthalmic; launched co-labelled products in the US, for 4 approved products. It launched 23 new products in Central America which has contributed to $2.4m dollars in sale. The second line of production in Softgel dosage was completed in 2023. It acquired an API plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.