|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
70.55%
70.56%
70.62%
70.62%
70.62%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
5.54%
4.86%
4.42%
3.27%
3.29%
Non-Institutions
23.9%
24.57%
24.95%
26.1%
26.08%
Total Non-Promoter
29.44%
29.43%
29.37%
29.37%
29.37%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
