Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
483.1
458.96
453.22
435.5
410.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
483.1
458.96
453.22
435.5
410.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.77
18.58
17.35
17.2
20.54
Total Income
503.87
477.54
470.57
452.7
430.6
Total Expenditure
318.44
307.15
307.99
293.22
272.66
PBIDT
185.43
170.39
162.58
159.48
157.94
Interest
0.21
0.05
0.15
0.17
0.18
PBDT
185.22
170.34
162.43
159.31
157.76
Depreciation
16.76
15.96
16.4
13.9
11.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
32.46
29.38
20.57
26.01
30.68
Deferred Tax
5.19
0.08
4.23
-0.42
-0.82
Reported Profit After Tax
130.81
124.92
121.23
119.82
116.14
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
0.95
-0.36
2.62
1.27
Net Profit after Minority Interest
130.8
123.97
121.59
117.2
114.87
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
130.8
123.97
121.59
117.2
114.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.22
16.32
16.01
15.44
15.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
125
0
0
0
Equity
15.2
15.2
15.19
15.19
15.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.38
37.12
35.87
36.61
38.51
PBDTM(%)
38.33
37.11
35.83
36.58
38.47
PATM(%)
27.07
27.21
26.74
27.51
28.32
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.