Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
942.06
888.72
805.38
761.35
705.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
942.06
888.72
805.38
761.35
705.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
39.33
34.55
32.66
25.64
30.42
Total Income
981.39
923.27
838.04
786.99
735.8
Total Expenditure
625.57
601.21
541.45
528.04
497.63
PBIDT
355.82
322.06
296.59
258.95
238.17
Interest
0.26
0.32
0.46
0.58
0.2
PBDT
355.56
321.74
296.13
258.37
237.97
Depreciation
32.72
30.3
23.14
22.56
22.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
61.84
46.58
54.97
42.42
39.66
Deferred Tax
5.27
3.81
-2.35
-5.26
-2.46
Reported Profit After Tax
255.73
241.05
220.37
198.65
178.34
Minority Interest After NP
0.96
2.26
2.07
-0.95
1.68
Net Profit after Minority Interest
254.77
238.79
218.3
199.6
176.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
254.77
238.79
218.3
199.6
176.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
33.54
31.44
28.75
26.3
23.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
100
0
0
Equity
15.2
15.19
15.19
15.18
15.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.77
36.23
36.82
34.01
33.76
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
27.14
27.12
27.36
26.09
25.28
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.