Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,694.1
1,466.73
1,269.41
1,061.29
863.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,694.1
1,466.73
1,269.41
1,061.29
863.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
67.21
56.06
38.75
23.54
41.33
Total Income
1,761.31
1,522.79
1,308.16
1,084.83
904.53
Total Expenditure
1,142.66
1,025.67
874.74
732.65
603.13
PBIDT
618.65
497.12
433.42
352.18
301.4
Interest
0.78
0.78
0.7
1.59
0.32
PBDT
617.87
496.34
432.72
350.59
301.08
Depreciation
53.44
44.99
46.9
36.97
31.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
101.55
82.08
83.91
71.14
61.84
Deferred Tax
1.46
-7.72
-6.54
-8.96
-7.46
Reported Profit After Tax
461.42
376.99
308.45
251.44
215.08
Minority Interest After NP
4.33
0.73
8.61
9.16
0.08
Net Profit after Minority Interest
457.09
376.26
299.84
242.28
215
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
457.09
376.26
299.84
242.28
215
EPS (Unit Curr.)
60.19
49.62
39.61
32.03
28.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
250
100
200
150
125
Equity
15.19
15.18
15.16
15.13
15.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.51
33.89
34.14
33.18
34.91
PBDTM(%)
36.47
33.83
34.08
33.03
34.87
PATM(%)
27.23
25.7
24.29
23.69
24.91
