Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.94
59.89
34.4
68.24
Op profit growth
26.36
33.52
56.54
94.46
EBIT growth
16.83
43.16
55.63
101.24
Net profit growth
12.67
48.49
51.43
108.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
30.96
30.12
36.07
30.97
EBIT margin
29.7
31.25
34.9
30.14
Net profit margin
22.82
24.9
26.82
23.8
RoCE
27.89
38.43
59.68
62.64
RoNW
5.67
8.19
12.29
13.54
RoA
5.35
7.65
11.46
12.36
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
33.24
28.43
19.13
12.64
Dividend per share
3
2.5
2
1.5
Cash EPS
27.14
24.24
16.63
10.89
Book value per share
156.76
125.31
48.12
29.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.15
9.93
29.95
30.7
P/CEPS
14.89
11.64
34.43
35.63
P/B
3.15
2.44
11.9
13.04
EV/EBIDTA
7.48
6.47
20.5
21.14
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
7.38
10.44
11.85
Tax payout
-19.82
-20.18
-23.22
-21.03
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
87.41
75.02
53.71
18.61
Inventory days
71.74
56.38
17.15
18.67
Creditor days
-41.02
-53.24
-102.19
-96.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-198.29
-843.86
-3,079.07
-949.6
Net debt / equity
-0.35
-0.19
-0.21
-0.41
Net debt / op. profit
-1.27
-0.71
-0.4
-0.74
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.44
-47.86
-44.12
-46.04
Employee costs
-9.66
-7.84
-7.25
-7.67
Other costs
-14.92
-14.15
-12.55
-15.3
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.