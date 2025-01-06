Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
209.93
253.12
146.05
92.57
Depreciation
-22.44
-19.65
-18.98
-13.25
Tax paid
-53.71
-55.48
-43.74
-22.26
Working capital
168.2
177.62
44.02
40.41
Other operating items
Operating
301.97
355.6
127.34
97.46
Capital expenditure
37.88
-3.28
36.57
16.36
Free cash flow
339.85
352.32
163.91
113.82
Equity raised
1,172.1
683.51
378.28
239.05
Investing
-46.59
147.56
29.43
17.35
Financing
3.18
2.3
0.3
1.27
Dividends paid
0
15.88
15.12
11.33
Net in cash
1,468.54
1,201.57
587.05
382.84
