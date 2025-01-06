iifl-logo-icon 1
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,508.25
(-1.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Caplin Point Lab FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

209.93

253.12

146.05

92.57

Depreciation

-22.44

-19.65

-18.98

-13.25

Tax paid

-53.71

-55.48

-43.74

-22.26

Working capital

168.2

177.62

44.02

40.41

Other operating items

Operating

301.97

355.6

127.34

97.46

Capital expenditure

37.88

-3.28

36.57

16.36

Free cash flow

339.85

352.32

163.91

113.82

Equity raised

1,172.1

683.51

378.28

239.05

Investing

-46.59

147.56

29.43

17.35

Financing

3.18

2.3

0.3

1.27

Dividends paid

0

15.88

15.12

11.33

Net in cash

1,468.54

1,201.57

587.05

382.84

