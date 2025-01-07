Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
482.67
527.82
426.57
341.54
yoy growth (%)
-8.55
23.73
24.89
47.67
Raw materials
-194.83
-238.17
-180.11
-161.93
As % of sales
40.36
45.12
42.22
47.41
Employee costs
-26.59
-24.99
-38.82
-30.58
As % of sales
5.5
4.73
9.1
8.95
Other costs
-47.32
-57.65
-65.85
-55.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.8
10.92
15.43
16.27
Operating profit
213.92
206.99
141.78
93.45
OPM
44.32
39.21
33.23
27.36
Depreciation
-22.44
-19.65
-18.98
-13.25
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.18
-0.06
-0.12
Other income
18.61
65.97
23.31
12.51
Profit before tax
209.93
253.12
146.05
92.57
Taxes
-53.71
-55.48
-43.74
-22.26
Tax rate
-25.58
-21.92
-29.94
-24.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
156.21
197.63
102.31
70.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
156.21
197.63
102.31
70.31
yoy growth (%)
-20.95
93.17
45.49
55.13
NPM
32.36
37.44
23.98
20.58
