Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,550.8
(1.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

482.67

527.82

426.57

341.54

yoy growth (%)

-8.55

23.73

24.89

47.67

Raw materials

-194.83

-238.17

-180.11

-161.93

As % of sales

40.36

45.12

42.22

47.41

Employee costs

-26.59

-24.99

-38.82

-30.58

As % of sales

5.5

4.73

9.1

8.95

Other costs

-47.32

-57.65

-65.85

-55.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.8

10.92

15.43

16.27

Operating profit

213.92

206.99

141.78

93.45

OPM

44.32

39.21

33.23

27.36

Depreciation

-22.44

-19.65

-18.98

-13.25

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.18

-0.06

-0.12

Other income

18.61

65.97

23.31

12.51

Profit before tax

209.93

253.12

146.05

92.57

Taxes

-53.71

-55.48

-43.74

-22.26

Tax rate

-25.58

-21.92

-29.94

-24.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

156.21

197.63

102.31

70.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

156.21

197.63

102.31

70.31

yoy growth (%)

-20.95

93.17

45.49

55.13

NPM

32.36

37.44

23.98

20.58

Caplin Point Lab : related Articles

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

7 Jan 2025|07:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.

Read More

