Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

2,373.05
(-4.22%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.19

15.18

15.16

15.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,374.96

1,124.73

915.49

743.54

Net Worth

1,390.15

1,139.91

930.65

758.67

Minority Interest

Debt

0.93

1.34

0.62

1.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

10

14.14

21.79

20.97

Total Liabilities

1,401.08

1,155.39

953.06

780.97

Fixed Assets

193.54

199.53

165.06

184.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

584.15

485.15

264.7

149.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

407.61

199.33

207.22

102.26

Inventories

86.25

51.53

42.81

24.87

Inventory Days

18.8

Sundry Debtors

128.67

88.24

53.73

98.46

Debtor Days

74.45

Other Current Assets

313.92

207.35

211.78

58.95

Sundry Creditors

-82.86

-76.14

-66.24

-70.84

Creditor Days

53.56

Other Current Liabilities

-38.37

-71.65

-34.86

-9.18

Cash

215.78

271.38

316.08

345.49

Total Assets

1,401.08

1,155.39

953.06

780.97

