Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.19
15.18
15.16
15.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,374.96
1,124.73
915.49
743.54
Net Worth
1,390.15
1,139.91
930.65
758.67
Minority Interest
Debt
0.93
1.34
0.62
1.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10
14.14
21.79
20.97
Total Liabilities
1,401.08
1,155.39
953.06
780.97
Fixed Assets
193.54
199.53
165.06
184.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
584.15
485.15
264.7
149.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
407.61
199.33
207.22
102.26
Inventories
86.25
51.53
42.81
24.87
Inventory Days
18.8
Sundry Debtors
128.67
88.24
53.73
98.46
Debtor Days
74.45
Other Current Assets
313.92
207.35
211.78
58.95
Sundry Creditors
-82.86
-76.14
-66.24
-70.84
Creditor Days
53.56
Other Current Liabilities
-38.37
-71.65
-34.86
-9.18
Cash
215.78
271.38
316.08
345.49
Total Assets
1,401.08
1,155.39
953.06
780.97
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.