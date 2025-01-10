To

The Members of

Caplin Point Laboratories Limited, Chennai

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS"), of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, of its profit (including other comprehensive income), of its changes in equity and of its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of the most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the following matters as Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Accuracy and completeness of disclosure of related party transactions and compliance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (‘SEBI (LODR) 2015). Our audit approach include: (Refer Note No. 44 to the Standalone Financial Statements) • We obtained an understanding, evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of the controls related to capturing of related party transactions and managements process of ensuring all transactions and balances with related parties have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. • We obtained an understanding of the Companys policies and procedures in respect of evaluating arms-length pricing and approval process by the audit committee and the board of directors. • We agreed the amounts disclosed with underlying documentation and read relevant agreements, evaluation of arms-length by management, on a sample basis, as part of our evaluation of the disclosure. • We assessed management evaluation of compliance with the provisions of Section 177 and Section 188 of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) 2015. • We evaluated the disclosures through reading of statutory information, books and records and other documents obtained during the course of our audit. The company carries significant inventory in both the Manufacturing as well as in trading divisions. The relevant Inventory management, including stock verification procedures at periodical intervals and valuation of inventories considering the specific life cycle of the products are underlying key factors in determining the appropriateness of value of inventories. As per the companys accounting policies, inventories are measured at the lower of cost or net realizable value. Considering the volume and complexity of the inventory verification process and the associated valuation, inventories are considered as a key audit matter. Our audit approach include: (Refer Note No. 1B(g) & Note No. 7 to the Standalone Financial Statements). • We have assessed the carrying value of inventories, including costing and provisions for obsolescence and net realisable value. • The existence of inventories has been tested through our attendance at year-end inventory stocktakes. Observing physical inventories assisted with our valuation assessment as we were able to identify quality issues if any, and validate expiry dates of products. • We assessed the appropriateness of the determination of inventory cost by assessing the accuracy of the standard costing used by the Company and assessing the recognition of variances from standard costs. • We assessed whether inventory is recognised at the lower of cost or net realisable value at period end by comparing the inventory value measured at cost to audit evidence supporting net realisable value such as the current selling price of the products and achieved margins. • We assessed whether the provisions for obsolescence calculated by the Company reflect known quality issues if any, and commercial considerations including product expiration, market demand, manufacturing plans, as well as their compliance with Ind AS 2 and consistent application from prior periods. As per the principles of Revenue recognition set out in the Accounting Standards involves certain key judgments relating to the identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognised over a period. Additionally, the revenue accounting standard contains disclosures that involve collation of information in respect of disaggregated revenue and periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date. Our audit approach includes: (Refer Note No. 1B(n) & Note No. 24 to the Standalone Financial Statements). • Testing the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls associated with contracts with customers. • Analysing contracts with customers from selected samples. • Analysing invoices with customers from selected samples. • Testing of the approval mechanism, access and change controls associated with the price. • Reviewing the report of Internal Auditors. • Performance of analytical procedures for reasonableness of the estimates.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether other information is materially inconsistent with Standalone

Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of the work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore Key Audit Matters. We describe these matters in our auditors reports unless law or regulations precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

Attention is drawn to the fact that the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 in accordance with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended was audited by M/s. CNGSN & Associates LLP, who issued an unmodified report, vide their report dated May 27, 2023.

Our opinion on the statement is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 3(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of cash flow and the standalone statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 3(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements. Refer Note No. 34 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

(f) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, is applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares:

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of account relating to payroll and the accounting software used for maintaining ledgers.

Further, the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting softwares and we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

4. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provision of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to directors is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

The "Annexure A" referred to in Clause 1 of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Paragraph of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited ("the Company") on the Standalone Financial Statements as on and for the year ended March 31, 2024.

i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right of Use Assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) We are informed that a test of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and Right of Use assets was carried out by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of these assets is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and nature of its assets.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties, where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company), as disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements, are held in the name of the Company, except for a land and factory building purchased by the Company for Rs. 17.38 Crores during the Financial Year 2020-2021 through e-auction from Punjab National Bank under the SARFAESI Act, 2002 and rules thereof, for which the transfer of title is in progress, as shown below:

(Rs. in Crores)

Description of property Gross Carrying Value Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held by promoter, director or their relative or employee Reason for not being held in the name of the company Factory Land and Factory Building at SIDCO, Kakkalur, Tamilnadu Rs. 17.38 Crores TANSIDCO No Not Applicable The Transfer of Title Deeds is in progress

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable interval during the year and no discrepancies were noticed for any class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the

Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. However, the Company has not utilised the Working Capital limits during the year.

iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has provided loans and advances during the year to following entities:

(Rs. in Crores)

Particulars of Loans Amount Aggregate amount during the year ended March 31, 2024 A. Subsidiaries (Refer Note No. 4 & 12 to the Standalone Financial Statement) 106.60 B. Others (Employee Loan) 0.16 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date March 31, 2024 A. Subsidiaries (Refer Note No. 4 & 12 to the Standalone Financial Statement) 262.60 B. Others (Employee Loan) 0.05

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and staff advances during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the payment of Interest has been regular and the repayment of principal has not commenced as per terms of the loan sanctioned. Further, the Company has provided loan to its employees during the year as per the Companys policy and receipts are generally regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, there is no overdue amount.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, there are no loan or staff advances granted that has fallen due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or staff advances during the year either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Act to the extent applicable with respect to grant of loans, security, guarantee given, and investments made.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal, therefore the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however made a detailed examination of the same.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Service Tax, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess, and Other Statutory Dues with the appropriate authorities. There are no outstanding undisputed statutory dues on the last day of financial year concerned for a period of more than 6 months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, the particulars of dues of Income Tax or Sales Tax or Service Tax or Excise Duty or Value Added Tax or Goods and Services Tax or Cess or Stamp Duty as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as under:

(Rs. in Crores)

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount of Claim Periods to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 13.40* AY 2013-2014 to AY 2018-2019 Various Judicial Forums

* Note: The respective Judicial Forums have decided the matters in favour of the Company. However, orders giving effect to such decisions are yet to be passed by the Assessing Officer.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix) (a) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not availed loans or other borrowings from any lender during the financial year under audit and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not obtained term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term purposes. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, in our opinion, that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, in our opinion, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate as defined under the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (ix)(f) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such cases by the management during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under Section 143 (12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us provided by the management of the Company, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year. Accordingly, provision of clause (xi)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provision of clause (xii)(a), (xii)(b) and (xii)(c) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties, prima facie are in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Ind AS.

xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has an internal audit system that commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xv) of the paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the company.

xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, accordingly, the provisions of clause (xvi) (a) of the paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xvi)(b) of the paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xvi)(c) of the paragraph 3 of Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xvi)(d) of the paragraph 3 of Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xviii) of the paragraph 3 of Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Refer Note 46 to the Standalone Financial Statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of verification of books and records, the Company is not required to transfer unspent CSR expenses to Specified Fund under Section 135(5) of the Act. Hence, the provision of clause (xx) (a) of the paragraph 3 of Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of verification of books and records, in compliance with Section 135(6) of the Act, the Company has transferred unspent amount of Rs. 4.35 crores to a special account, within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure B, referred to in Clause 2(g) of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Paragraph of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Caplin Point Laboratories Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Acts.

Auditors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of

Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.