Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Board Meeting

2,256.7
(1.07%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:04:56 AM

Caplin Point Lab CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
CAPLIN POINT LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 (both standalone and consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
CAPLIN POINT LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly unaudited financials results Recommendation of Final Dividend Convening AGM and Fixing record date The Board has recommended Final Dividend of INR 2.5 per equity shares subject to the approval of shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20249 May 2024
CAPLIN POINT LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Annual audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024 (both standalone & consolidated) and declaration of Interim Dividend if any for the FY 2023-24 and fixation of record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders. The Board had approved interim dividend for the year ended 31-03-2024. The details of the same is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
CAPLIN POINT LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 (both standalone & consolidated) Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report, Press Release and Investor PPT for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Caplin Point Lab: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

7 Jan 2025|07:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.

