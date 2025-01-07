Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

CAPLIN POINT LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 (both standalone and consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

CAPLIN POINT LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly unaudited financials results Recommendation of Final Dividend Convening AGM and Fixing record date The Board has recommended Final Dividend of INR 2.5 per equity shares subject to the approval of shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 9 May 2024

CAPLIN POINT LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Annual audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024 (both standalone & consolidated) and declaration of Interim Dividend if any for the FY 2023-24 and fixation of record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders. The Board had approved interim dividend for the year ended 31-03-2024. The details of the same is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024