SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹627
Prev. Close₹624.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,187.79
Day's High₹627.5
Day's Low₹589
52 Week's High₹739.65
52 Week's Low₹378.2
Book Value₹49.07
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,416.87
P/E53.8
EPS11.61
Divi. Yield0.08
The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.72
27.72
27.72
27.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,177.62
928
844.29
765.43
Net Worth
1,205.34
955.72
872.01
793.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
908.94
1,077.09
1,592.92
1,407.21
yoy growth (%)
-15.61
-32.38
13.19
9.22
Raw materials
-563.69
-680.78
-1,061.86
-883.39
As % of sales
62.01
63.2
66.66
62.77
Employee costs
-78.64
-86.85
-94.3
-96.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
24.84
32.72
61.99
52.85
Depreciation
-38.42
-40.24
-46.03
-48.17
Tax paid
-4.87
-13.56
-22.58
-16.2
Working capital
-95.96
-115.19
-28.31
62.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.61
-32.38
13.19
9.22
Op profit growth
-12.92
-37.69
-3.22
-3.82
EBIT growth
-27.96
-46.75
3.49
1.6
Net profit growth
-39.43
-18.82
-12.41
333.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,233.36
1,368.68
1,236.21
912.04
1,091.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,233.36
1,368.68
1,236.21
912.04
1,091.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.91
19.02
25.1
9.63
21.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
A J Prasad
Non Executive Director
Kavita Prasad
Independent Non Exe. Director
P Ganapathi Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
Preeti Khandelwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Karipineni Venkata Sriram
Independent Non Exe. Director
Richa Datta
Non Executive Director
Deeksha Mikkilineni
Vice Chairperson
S Narsing Rao
Executive Director
M S S Srinath
Independent Director
Aparna Surabhi
Summary
HBL NIFE Power Systems Limited (Formerly known as Sab Nife Power Systems Ltd), was incorporated in 1988 by A J Prasad in a Joint Venture with Nife, Sweden. The Company is a leading battery and power systems company based in Hyderabad, India. The company came in to existence as a result of the merger in 1999 of Hyderabad Batteries Ltd (HBL) incorporated in 1977, and SAB Nife Power Systems Ltd incorporated in 1986. The two companies which were under the same management, were merged when foreign % of equity investment in SAB NIFE became too small to justify separate legal entities. Now the company has become the leading supplier of specialised batteries and power electronics in India with a strong presence in several other countries. The principal activities of the Company comprise of manufacturing of different types of Batteries including Lead Acid, NiCad, Silver Zinc, Lithium and Railway and Defence Electronics, Solar Photovoltaic Modules and other products. The Company commenced commercial production in August 1988. In 1992, the company diversified into manufacturing uninterrupted power systems which was financed by a public issue in Feb.92. In 1993-94, it started Manufacturing storage batteries to include sealed lead acid (SLA) batteries.In 1998-99,HBL Ltd and Pinaki Technologies was merged with the company as per the direction of the Honble Highcourt of Andhra Pradesh and established a manufacturing facility for switch mode rectifiers at Kothu, Mahaboobnagar Dist., and the
The HBL Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹592.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HBL Engineering Ltd is ₹16416.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HBL Engineering Ltd is 53.8 and 12.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HBL Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HBL Engineering Ltd is ₹378.2 and ₹739.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HBL Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.46%, 3 Years at 114.42%, 1 Year at 36.12%, 6 Month at 19.22%, 3 Month at -2.52% and 1 Month at -0.30%.
