Summary

HBL NIFE Power Systems Limited (Formerly known as Sab Nife Power Systems Ltd), was incorporated in 1988 by A J Prasad in a Joint Venture with Nife, Sweden. The Company is a leading battery and power systems company based in Hyderabad, India. The company came in to existence as a result of the merger in 1999 of Hyderabad Batteries Ltd (HBL) incorporated in 1977, and SAB Nife Power Systems Ltd incorporated in 1986. The two companies which were under the same management, were merged when foreign % of equity investment in SAB NIFE became too small to justify separate legal entities. Now the company has become the leading supplier of specialised batteries and power electronics in India with a strong presence in several other countries. The principal activities of the Company comprise of manufacturing of different types of Batteries including Lead Acid, NiCad, Silver Zinc, Lithium and Railway and Defence Electronics, Solar Photovoltaic Modules and other products. The Company commenced commercial production in August 1988. In 1992, the company diversified into manufacturing uninterrupted power systems which was financed by a public issue in Feb.92. In 1993-94, it started Manufacturing storage batteries to include sealed lead acid (SLA) batteries.In 1998-99,HBL Ltd and Pinaki Technologies was merged with the company as per the direction of the Honble Highcourt of Andhra Pradesh and established a manufacturing facility for switch mode rectifiers at Kothu, Mahaboobnagar Dist., and the

