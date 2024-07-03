iifl-logo-icon 1
HBL Power Systems Ltd Share Price

592.25
(-5.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

  • Open627
  • Day's High627.5
  • 52 Wk High739.65
  • Prev. Close624.5
  • Day's Low589
  • 52 Wk Low 378.2
  • Turnover (lac)7,187.79
  • P/E53.8
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value49.07
  • EPS11.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,416.87
  • Div. Yield0.08
HBL Power Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

627

Prev. Close

624.5

Turnover(Lac.)

7,187.79

Day's High

627.5

Day's Low

589

52 Week's High

739.65

52 Week's Low

378.2

Book Value

49.07

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,416.87

P/E

53.8

EPS

11.61

Divi. Yield

0.08

HBL Power Systems Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

HBL Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

16 Dec 2024|12:23 PM

The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.

Read More
Read More

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

HBL Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.76%

Foreign: 0.75%

Indian: 58.35%

Non-Promoter- 5.87%

Institutions: 5.87%

Non-Institutions: 35.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

HBL Power Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.72

27.72

27.72

27.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,177.62

928

844.29

765.43

Net Worth

1,205.34

955.72

872.01

793.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

908.94

1,077.09

1,592.92

1,407.21

yoy growth (%)

-15.61

-32.38

13.19

9.22

Raw materials

-563.69

-680.78

-1,061.86

-883.39

As % of sales

62.01

63.2

66.66

62.77

Employee costs

-78.64

-86.85

-94.3

-96.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

24.84

32.72

61.99

52.85

Depreciation

-38.42

-40.24

-46.03

-48.17

Tax paid

-4.87

-13.56

-22.58

-16.2

Working capital

-95.96

-115.19

-28.31

62.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.61

-32.38

13.19

9.22

Op profit growth

-12.92

-37.69

-3.22

-3.82

EBIT growth

-27.96

-46.75

3.49

1.6

Net profit growth

-39.43

-18.82

-12.41

333.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,233.36

1,368.68

1,236.21

912.04

1,091.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,233.36

1,368.68

1,236.21

912.04

1,091.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.91

19.02

25.1

9.63

21.48

HBL Power Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HBL Power Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

A J Prasad

Non Executive Director

Kavita Prasad

Independent Non Exe. Director

P Ganapathi Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

Preeti Khandelwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Karipineni Venkata Sriram

Independent Non Exe. Director

Richa Datta

Non Executive Director

Deeksha Mikkilineni

Vice Chairperson

S Narsing Rao

Executive Director

M S S Srinath

Independent Director

Aparna Surabhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HBL Power Systems Ltd

Summary

HBL NIFE Power Systems Limited (Formerly known as Sab Nife Power Systems Ltd), was incorporated in 1988 by A J Prasad in a Joint Venture with Nife, Sweden. The Company is a leading battery and power systems company based in Hyderabad, India. The company came in to existence as a result of the merger in 1999 of Hyderabad Batteries Ltd (HBL) incorporated in 1977, and SAB Nife Power Systems Ltd incorporated in 1986. The two companies which were under the same management, were merged when foreign % of equity investment in SAB NIFE became too small to justify separate legal entities. Now the company has become the leading supplier of specialised batteries and power electronics in India with a strong presence in several other countries. The principal activities of the Company comprise of manufacturing of different types of Batteries including Lead Acid, NiCad, Silver Zinc, Lithium and Railway and Defence Electronics, Solar Photovoltaic Modules and other products. The Company commenced commercial production in August 1988. In 1992, the company diversified into manufacturing uninterrupted power systems which was financed by a public issue in Feb.92. In 1993-94, it started Manufacturing storage batteries to include sealed lead acid (SLA) batteries.In 1998-99,HBL Ltd and Pinaki Technologies was merged with the company as per the direction of the Honble Highcourt of Andhra Pradesh and established a manufacturing facility for switch mode rectifiers at Kothu, Mahaboobnagar Dist., and the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the HBL Engineering Ltd share price today?

The HBL Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹592.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of HBL Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HBL Engineering Ltd is ₹16416.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HBL Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HBL Engineering Ltd is 53.8 and 12.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HBL Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HBL Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HBL Engineering Ltd is ₹378.2 and ₹739.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HBL Engineering Ltd?

HBL Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 107.46%, 3 Years at 114.42%, 1 Year at 36.12%, 6 Month at 19.22%, 3 Month at -2.52% and 1 Month at -0.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HBL Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HBL Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.11 %
Institutions - 5.87 %
Public - 35.02 %

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

