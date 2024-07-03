HBL Power Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,623.27
966.07
862.27
612.27
829.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,623.27
966.07
862.27
612.27
829.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.37
15.08
21.85
7.29
15.03
Total Income
1,634.64
981.15
884.12
619.56
844.05
Total Expenditure
1,334.25
859.4
776.6
571.41
770.79
PBIDT
300.39
121.75
107.52
48.14
73.26
Interest
8.76
4
5.15
13.01
15.64
PBDT
291.63
117.76
102.37
35.14
57.62
Depreciation
30.36
25.45
26.66
29.64
30.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
68.02
23.33
16.56
2.67
9.8
Deferred Tax
-3.86
6.83
-1.21
0.93
0.87
Reported Profit After Tax
197.12
62.15
60.36
1.89
16.57
Minority Interest After NP
-0.3
-0.41
-0.11
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
199.44
63.85
60.46
3.57
16.87
Extra-ordinary Items
-2.18
1.67
9.54
-0.74
3.17
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
201.62
62.18
50.92
4.31
13.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.17
2.25
2.14
0.1
0.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.72
27.72
27.72
27.72
27.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.5
12.6
12.46
7.86
8.83
PBDTM(%)
17.96
12.18
11.87
5.73
6.95
PATM(%)
12.14
6.43
7
0.3
1.99
The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.Read More
