iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HBL Power Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

603.1
(-0.16%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,623.27

966.07

862.27

612.27

829.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,623.27

966.07

862.27

612.27

829.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.37

15.08

21.85

7.29

15.03

Total Income

1,634.64

981.15

884.12

619.56

844.05

Total Expenditure

1,334.25

859.4

776.6

571.41

770.79

PBIDT

300.39

121.75

107.52

48.14

73.26

Interest

8.76

4

5.15

13.01

15.64

PBDT

291.63

117.76

102.37

35.14

57.62

Depreciation

30.36

25.45

26.66

29.64

30.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

68.02

23.33

16.56

2.67

9.8

Deferred Tax

-3.86

6.83

-1.21

0.93

0.87

Reported Profit After Tax

197.12

62.15

60.36

1.89

16.57

Minority Interest After NP

-0.3

-0.41

-0.11

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

199.44

63.85

60.46

3.57

16.87

Extra-ordinary Items

-2.18

1.67

9.54

-0.74

3.17

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

201.62

62.18

50.92

4.31

13.7

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.17

2.25

2.14

0.1

0.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.72

27.72

27.72

27.72

27.72

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.5

12.6

12.46

7.86

8.83

PBDTM(%)

17.96

12.18

11.87

5.73

6.95

PATM(%)

12.14

6.43

7

0.3

1.99

HBL Power System: Related NEWS

HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2024|12:23 PM

The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR HBL Power Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.