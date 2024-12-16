iifl-logo-icon 1
HBL Power Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

592.25
(-5.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

HBL Power System FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

24.84

32.72

61.99

52.85

Depreciation

-38.42

-40.24

-46.03

-48.17

Tax paid

-4.87

-13.56

-22.58

-16.2

Working capital

-95.96

-115.19

-28.31

62.5

Other operating items

Operating

-114.41

-136.27

-34.92

50.97

Capital expenditure

-34.39

-36.24

-20.37

42.81

Free cash flow

-148.8

-172.51

-55.29

93.78

Equity raised

1,505.93

1,470.58

1,421.85

1,285.91

Investing

0.02

0

-4.99

-6.22

Financing

-24.24

-66.84

202.66

287.09

Dividends paid

0

6.68

6.92

6.92

Net in cash

1,332.9

1,237.9

1,571.15

1,667.5

HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

16 Dec 2024|12:23 PM

The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.

Read More

