HBL Power Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
24.84
32.72
61.99
52.85
Depreciation
-38.42
-40.24
-46.03
-48.17
Tax paid
-4.87
-13.56
-22.58
-16.2
Working capital
-95.96
-115.19
-28.31
62.5
Other operating items
Operating
-114.41
-136.27
-34.92
50.97
Capital expenditure
-34.39
-36.24
-20.37
42.81
Free cash flow
-148.8
-172.51
-55.29
93.78
Equity raised
1,505.93
1,470.58
1,421.85
1,285.91
Investing
0.02
0
-4.99
-6.22
Financing
-24.24
-66.84
202.66
287.09
Dividends paid
0
6.68
6.92
6.92
Net in cash
1,332.9
1,237.9
1,571.15
1,667.5
