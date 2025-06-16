HBL Engineering secures ₹133 Crore railway contract

HBL Engineering Limited (HBL Power Systems) witnessed a 5% growth in Monday’s trading session after the company said that it has received a contract worth ₹132.95 Crore.

Following this development, the company’s counter touched an intraday high of ₹619.45 on NSE.

The company informed that it has received the order from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenous Kavach safety system.

The business informed that the project includes the implementation of Kavach across the Vijayawada–Ballarshah section. The project will cover an approximate area of about 446 kilometres, 48 stations, and 10 locomotives.

The company informed in its filing with the bourses that the project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Kavach is an automated train protection system designed to minimise the risk of signal passing at danger (SPAD) and collisions. The system is developed in India and is part of Indian Railways’ broader initiatives to boost safety via homegrown technology.

In another development, HBL has also received a letter of acceptance from South Central Railway for upgradation of Kavach from its existing version 3.2 to version 4.0 through the Mudkhed (including) – Manmad (excluding) section.

At around 1.59 PM, HBL Engineering was trading 2.49% higher at ₹604.05, against the previous close of ₹589.40 on NSE.

