HBL Power Systems Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,041.07
1,209.35
1,024.01
735.1
633.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,041.07
1,209.35
1,024.01
735.1
633.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.9
11.81
6.1
9.72
9.3
Total Income
1,058.97
1,221.16
1,030.11
744.82
642.88
Total Expenditure
822.11
992.62
845.36
651.94
565.3
PBIDT
236.87
228.53
184.75
92.88
77.57
Interest
4.68
7.46
5.48
4.63
1.92
PBDT
232.19
221.08
179.27
88.25
75.66
Depreciation
22.09
21.74
19.52
18.74
16.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
56.65
56.74
40.89
16.16
15.31
Deferred Tax
1.59
-1.39
0.2
-4.23
4.12
Reported Profit After Tax
151.86
143.99
118.67
57.58
39.51
Minority Interest After NP
-0.29
-0.28
-0.25
-0.01
-0.2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
167.36
160.49
120.4
58.54
40.11
Extra-ordinary Items
0.11
-27.98
-0.08
-0.4
1.16
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
167.25
188.47
120.48
58.94
38.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.99
5.79
4.33
2.11
1.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.72
27.72
27.72
27.72
27.72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.75
18.89
18.04
12.63
12.24
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
14.58
11.9
11.58
7.83
6.23
