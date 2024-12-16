Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
908.94
1,077.09
1,592.92
1,407.21
yoy growth (%)
-15.61
-32.38
13.19
9.22
Raw materials
-563.69
-680.78
-1,061.86
-883.39
As % of sales
62.01
63.2
66.66
62.77
Employee costs
-78.64
-86.85
-94.3
-96.44
As % of sales
8.65
8.06
5.92
6.85
Other costs
-198.33
-231.05
-310.9
-297.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.81
21.45
19.51
21.12
Operating profit
68.27
78.4
125.85
130.04
OPM
7.51
7.27
7.9
9.24
Depreciation
-38.42
-40.24
-46.03
-48.17
Interest expense
-14.48
-21.87
-40.54
-46.21
Other income
9.48
16.43
22.71
17.2
Profit before tax
24.84
32.72
61.99
52.85
Taxes
-4.87
-13.56
-22.58
-16.2
Tax rate
-19.61
-41.44
-36.42
-30.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.96
19.16
39.41
36.65
Exceptional items
-5.38
4.9
-9.75
-2.79
Net profit
14.57
24.07
29.65
33.86
yoy growth (%)
-39.43
-18.82
-12.41
333.01
NPM
1.6
2.23
1.86
2.4
The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.