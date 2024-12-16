iifl-logo-icon 1
HBL Power Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

605
(2.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

908.94

1,077.09

1,592.92

1,407.21

yoy growth (%)

-15.61

-32.38

13.19

9.22

Raw materials

-563.69

-680.78

-1,061.86

-883.39

As % of sales

62.01

63.2

66.66

62.77

Employee costs

-78.64

-86.85

-94.3

-96.44

As % of sales

8.65

8.06

5.92

6.85

Other costs

-198.33

-231.05

-310.9

-297.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.81

21.45

19.51

21.12

Operating profit

68.27

78.4

125.85

130.04

OPM

7.51

7.27

7.9

9.24

Depreciation

-38.42

-40.24

-46.03

-48.17

Interest expense

-14.48

-21.87

-40.54

-46.21

Other income

9.48

16.43

22.71

17.2

Profit before tax

24.84

32.72

61.99

52.85

Taxes

-4.87

-13.56

-22.58

-16.2

Tax rate

-19.61

-41.44

-36.42

-30.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

19.96

19.16

39.41

36.65

Exceptional items

-5.38

4.9

-9.75

-2.79

Net profit

14.57

24.07

29.65

33.86

yoy growth (%)

-39.43

-18.82

-12.41

333.01

NPM

1.6

2.23

1.86

2.4

HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

16 Dec 2024|12:23 PM

The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

