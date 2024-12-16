HBL Power Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.72
27.72
27.72
27.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,177.62
928
844.29
765.43
Net Worth
1,205.34
955.72
872.01
793.15
Minority Interest
Debt
55.75
81.48
60.64
67.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.27
10.71
11.77
12.58
Total Liabilities
1,271.36
1,047.91
944.42
873.17
Fixed Assets
363.17
365.84
343.29
319.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
93.25
8.09
5.14
3.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.37
0.44
1.06
0.82
Networking Capital
580.51
529.63
492.14
481.65
Inventories
428.92
331.23
301.54
283.55
Inventory Days
113.86
Sundry Debtors
385.65
323.54
307.66
273.8
Debtor Days
109.94
Other Current Assets
120.72
120.38
73.92
95.1
Sundry Creditors
-130.57
-100.1
-86.08
-69.09
Creditor Days
27.74
Other Current Liabilities
-224.21
-145.42
-104.9
-101.71
Cash
232.05
143.9
102.78
67.37
Total Assets
1,271.35
1,047.9
944.41
873.16
The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.Read More
