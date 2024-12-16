iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HBL Power Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

569.2
(-4.30%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR HBL Power Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.72

27.72

27.72

27.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,177.62

928

844.29

765.43

Net Worth

1,205.34

955.72

872.01

793.15

Minority Interest

Debt

55.75

81.48

60.64

67.44

Deferred Tax Liability Net

10.27

10.71

11.77

12.58

Total Liabilities

1,271.36

1,047.91

944.42

873.17

Fixed Assets

363.17

365.84

343.29

319.87

Intangible Assets

Investments

93.25

8.09

5.14

3.45

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.37

0.44

1.06

0.82

Networking Capital

580.51

529.63

492.14

481.65

Inventories

428.92

331.23

301.54

283.55

Inventory Days

113.86

Sundry Debtors

385.65

323.54

307.66

273.8

Debtor Days

109.94

Other Current Assets

120.72

120.38

73.92

95.1

Sundry Creditors

-130.57

-100.1

-86.08

-69.09

Creditor Days

27.74

Other Current Liabilities

-224.21

-145.42

-104.9

-101.71

Cash

232.05

143.9

102.78

67.37

Total Assets

1,271.35

1,047.9

944.41

873.16

HBL Power System : related Articles

HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

HBL Power Systems Shares Jump 6% Post KAVACH Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Dec 2024|12:23 PM

The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR HBL Power Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.