The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 27, 2024 have approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and also recommended a final dividend @ 50% for the year 2023-24 subject to approval of the members in coming Annual General meeting of the Company schedued to be held on September 26, 2024 The Board of Directors in their meeting held on August 08, 2024 approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) For the purpose of determination of shareholders eligibility for e-voting and to receive dividend, if declared, Firday, September 13, 2024 has been fixed as record date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Outcome of the AGM and related disclosures (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Outcome of the AGM and related disclosures