|HBL POWER SYSTEMS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
|The Board of Directors has vide circular resolution passed on August 31, 2024, approved the proposal for Change of name of the Company from HBL Power Systems Limited to HBL Engineering Limited subject to necessary consents and approvals of the members of the Compaby and regulators as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI listing regulations. The Board also approved the Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting of the scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Read less..
|HBL POWER SYSTEMS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 The Board of Directors in their meeting held on August 08, 2024 approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
|HBL POWER SYSTEMS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board meeting which was scheduled to be held on May 30, 2024 has now been rescheduled on Monday, May 27, 2024 to among other items of gennda, approve the audited financial results and recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 27, 2024 have approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and also recommended a final dividend @ 50% for the year 2023-24 subject to approval of the members in coming Annual General meeting of the Company schedued to be held on September 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|HBL POWER SYSTEMS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 07 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. HBL POWER SYSTEMS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The next meeting of Board is scheduled on Wednesday, February 07, 2024 to consider and approve, among other agenda items, the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2024) The Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 07, 2024, have apprved among other items, the unaudted financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Board on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Mr. S Narsing Rao as Additional Director - Non-Executive Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
The order is anticipated to be finished within a year and includes the installation of KAVACH systems on 2,200 locomotives.Read More
