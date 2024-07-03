iifl-logo-icon 1
Radico Khaitan Ltd Share Price

2,514.95
(-2.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

  • Open2,586.05
  • Day's High2,597.95
  • 52 Wk High2,637.7
  • Prev. Close2,590.55
  • Day's Low2,475.05
  • 52 Wk Low 1,429.85
  • Turnover (lac)4,197.07
  • P/E119.89
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value189.55
  • EPS21.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33,646.95
  • Div. Yield0.12
No Records Found

Radico Khaitan Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

2,586.05

Prev. Close

2,590.55

Turnover(Lac.)

4,197.07

Day's High

2,597.95

Day's Low

2,475.05

52 Week's High

2,637.7

52 Week's Low

1,429.85

Book Value

189.55

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33,646.95

P/E

119.89

EPS

21.61

Divi. Yield

0.12

Radico Khaitan Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Radico Khaitan Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Radico Khaitan logs 13% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

8 Aug 2024|11:15 AM

Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume fell 4% in the first quarter, but the Prestige & Above category witnessed a 14.3% increase.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

Demat Account

Trading Account

Radico Khaitan Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.24%

Non-Promoter- 43.30%

Institutions: 43.30%

Non-Institutions: 16.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Radico Khaitan Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.74

26.73

26.73

26.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,350.63

2,125.28

1,960.07

1,737.19

Net Worth

2,377.37

2,152.01

1,986.8

1,763.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,418.13

2,427.04

1,822.76

1,679.9

yoy growth (%)

-0.36

33.15

8.5

1.69

Raw materials

-1,202.42

-1,255.67

-952.2

-921.4

As % of sales

49.72

51.73

52.23

54.84

Employee costs

-176.33

-186.08

-154.96

-141.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

353.1

296.85

187.27

108.85

Depreciation

-53.89

-52.52

-40.9

-41.7

Tax paid

-82.53

-45.18

-63.82

-28.78

Working capital

105.56

182.03

-5.75

-134.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.36

33.15

8.5

1.69

Op profit growth

9.98

37.83

27.66

12.54

EBIT growth

14.2

28.54

35.03

3.14

Net profit growth

18.92

84.28

54.18

9.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15,483.88

12,743.91

12,470.5

10,504.04

9,417.89

Excise Duty

11,365.36

9,601.1

9,602.49

8,105.24

6,990.85

Net Sales

4,118.52

3,142.82

2,868.01

2,398.8

2,427.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.32

25.39

7.4

13.96

9.19

Radico Khaitan Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,641.15

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,075.75

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,514.95

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

424.35

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

419.3

46.698,756.3657.630.11374.8639.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Radico Khaitan Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Lalit Khaitan

Managing Director

Abhishek Khaitan

Independent Director

Raghupati Singhania

Independent Director

Sushmita Singha

Independent Director

Tushar Jain

Independent Director

Sharad Jaipuria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dinesh Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Pushp Jain

Whole-time Director

Amar Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Radico Khaitan Ltd

Summary

Radico Khaitan Limited (RKL) was incorporated on 21 July 1983. The Company is the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in India. The Company commenced its operations in 1943 and was earlier known as Rampur Distillery Company. Over the years, it has emerged as a major bulk spirits supplier and bottler to other spirit manufacturers. It has become one of the most admired liquor brands across India and is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of Alcoholic products such as Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Alcohol, Country Liquor etc. It also has its presence in India as well as various other global markets.The companys brand portfolio across the IMFL categories of Whisky, Brandy, Rum, and White Spirits includes After Dark Premium Whisky, Contessa Rum, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Magic Moments Vodka, Magic Moments Verve Vodka, Morpheus XO Brandy, Old Admiral Brandy, Pluton Bay Rum, Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Regal Talon Whisky, 1965 Spirit of Victory Rum and 8PM and 8PM Premium Black Whisky, etc. Currently, the Company has five millionaire brands in its portfolio,which are 8PM Whisky, 8PM Premium Black Whisky, Magic Moments Vodka, Contessa Rum and Old Admiral Brandy.Radico Khaitan is one of the largest providers of branded IMFL to the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), which has significant business barriers to entry. The Company has been successfully building its brand equity in international markets and currently exports its
Company FAQs

What is the Radico Khaitan Ltd share price today?

The Radico Khaitan Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2514.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Radico Khaitan Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Radico Khaitan Ltd is ₹33646.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Radico Khaitan Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Radico Khaitan Ltd is 119.89 and 13.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Radico Khaitan Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Radico Khaitan Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Radico Khaitan Ltd is ₹1429.85 and ₹2637.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Radico Khaitan Ltd?

Radico Khaitan Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.97%, 3 Years at 28.52%, 1 Year at 56.40%, 6 Month at 50.25%, 3 Month at 26.59% and 1 Month at 8.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Radico Khaitan Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Radico Khaitan Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.24 %
Institutions - 43.31 %
Public - 16.45 %

