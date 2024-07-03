Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹2,586.05
Prev. Close₹2,590.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,197.07
Day's High₹2,597.95
Day's Low₹2,475.05
52 Week's High₹2,637.7
52 Week's Low₹1,429.85
Book Value₹189.55
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33,646.95
P/E119.89
EPS21.61
Divi. Yield0.12
Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume fell 4% in the first quarter, but the Prestige & Above category witnessed a 14.3% increase.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.74
26.73
26.73
26.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,350.63
2,125.28
1,960.07
1,737.19
Net Worth
2,377.37
2,152.01
1,986.8
1,763.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,418.13
2,427.04
1,822.76
1,679.9
yoy growth (%)
-0.36
33.15
8.5
1.69
Raw materials
-1,202.42
-1,255.67
-952.2
-921.4
As % of sales
49.72
51.73
52.23
54.84
Employee costs
-176.33
-186.08
-154.96
-141.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
353.1
296.85
187.27
108.85
Depreciation
-53.89
-52.52
-40.9
-41.7
Tax paid
-82.53
-45.18
-63.82
-28.78
Working capital
105.56
182.03
-5.75
-134.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.36
33.15
8.5
1.69
Op profit growth
9.98
37.83
27.66
12.54
EBIT growth
14.2
28.54
35.03
3.14
Net profit growth
18.92
84.28
54.18
9.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15,483.88
12,743.91
12,470.5
10,504.04
9,417.89
Excise Duty
11,365.36
9,601.1
9,602.49
8,105.24
6,990.85
Net Sales
4,118.52
3,142.82
2,868.01
2,398.8
2,427.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.32
25.39
7.4
13.96
9.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,641.15
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,075.75
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,514.95
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
424.35
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
419.3
|46.69
|8,756.36
|57.63
|0.11
|374.86
|39.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Lalit Khaitan
Managing Director
Abhishek Khaitan
Independent Director
Raghupati Singhania
Independent Director
Sushmita Singha
Independent Director
Tushar Jain
Independent Director
Sharad Jaipuria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dinesh Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Pushp Jain
Whole-time Director
Amar Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Radico Khaitan Ltd
Summary
Radico Khaitan Limited (RKL) was incorporated on 21 July 1983. The Company is the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in India. The Company commenced its operations in 1943 and was earlier known as Rampur Distillery Company. Over the years, it has emerged as a major bulk spirits supplier and bottler to other spirit manufacturers. It has become one of the most admired liquor brands across India and is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of Alcoholic products such as Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Alcohol, Country Liquor etc. It also has its presence in India as well as various other global markets.The companys brand portfolio across the IMFL categories of Whisky, Brandy, Rum, and White Spirits includes After Dark Premium Whisky, Contessa Rum, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Magic Moments Vodka, Magic Moments Verve Vodka, Morpheus XO Brandy, Old Admiral Brandy, Pluton Bay Rum, Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Regal Talon Whisky, 1965 Spirit of Victory Rum and 8PM and 8PM Premium Black Whisky, etc. Currently, the Company has five millionaire brands in its portfolio,which are 8PM Whisky, 8PM Premium Black Whisky, Magic Moments Vodka, Contessa Rum and Old Admiral Brandy.Radico Khaitan is one of the largest providers of branded IMFL to the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), which has significant business barriers to entry. The Company has been successfully building its brand equity in international markets and currently exports its
Read More
The Radico Khaitan Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2514.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Radico Khaitan Ltd is ₹33646.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Radico Khaitan Ltd is 119.89 and 13.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Radico Khaitan Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Radico Khaitan Ltd is ₹1429.85 and ₹2637.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Radico Khaitan Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.97%, 3 Years at 28.52%, 1 Year at 56.40%, 6 Month at 50.25%, 3 Month at 26.59% and 1 Month at 8.64%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.