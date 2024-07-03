Summary

Radico Khaitan Limited (RKL) was incorporated on 21 July 1983. The Company is the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in India. The Company commenced its operations in 1943 and was earlier known as Rampur Distillery Company. Over the years, it has emerged as a major bulk spirits supplier and bottler to other spirit manufacturers. It has become one of the most admired liquor brands across India and is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of Alcoholic products such as Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Alcohol, Country Liquor etc. It also has its presence in India as well as various other global markets.The companys brand portfolio across the IMFL categories of Whisky, Brandy, Rum, and White Spirits includes After Dark Premium Whisky, Contessa Rum, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Magic Moments Vodka, Magic Moments Verve Vodka, Morpheus XO Brandy, Old Admiral Brandy, Pluton Bay Rum, Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Regal Talon Whisky, 1965 Spirit of Victory Rum and 8PM and 8PM Premium Black Whisky, etc. Currently, the Company has five millionaire brands in its portfolio,which are 8PM Whisky, 8PM Premium Black Whisky, Magic Moments Vodka, Contessa Rum and Old Admiral Brandy.Radico Khaitan is one of the largest providers of branded IMFL to the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), which has significant business barriers to entry. The Company has been successfully building its brand equity in international markets and currently exports its

