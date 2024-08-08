|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|-
|3
|150
|Final
|The Board of Directors, at the meeting held today i.e. May 14, 2024, recommended dividend of 150% i.e. Rs. 3 per equity share of Rs. 2 each for financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume fell 4% in the first quarter, but the Prestige & Above category witnessed a 14.3% increase.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
