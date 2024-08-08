iifl-logo-icon 1
Radico Khaitan Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,514.95
(-2.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Radico Khaitan FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

353.1

296.85

187.27

108.85

Depreciation

-53.89

-52.52

-40.9

-41.7

Tax paid

-82.53

-45.18

-63.82

-28.78

Working capital

105.56

182.03

-5.75

-134.73

Other operating items

Operating

322.22

381.16

76.79

-96.36

Capital expenditure

118.17

133.2

16.11

15.01

Free cash flow

440.39

514.36

92.9

-81.35

Equity raised

2,960.44

2,381.82

2,008.66

1,870.37

Investing

0

-50

0

0

Financing

247.92

-1.77

3

165.98

Dividends paid

0

0

13.33

10.65

Net in cash

3,648.76

2,844.42

2,117.91

1,965.64

Radico Khaitan : related Articles

Radico Khaitan logs 13% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Radico Khaitan logs 13% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

8 Aug 2024|11:15 AM

Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume fell 4% in the first quarter, but the Prestige & Above category witnessed a 14.3% increase.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

