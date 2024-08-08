Radico Khaitan Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
353.1
296.85
187.27
108.85
Depreciation
-53.89
-52.52
-40.9
-41.7
Tax paid
-82.53
-45.18
-63.82
-28.78
Working capital
105.56
182.03
-5.75
-134.73
Other operating items
Operating
322.22
381.16
76.79
-96.36
Capital expenditure
118.17
133.2
16.11
15.01
Free cash flow
440.39
514.36
92.9
-81.35
Equity raised
2,960.44
2,381.82
2,008.66
1,870.37
Investing
0
-50
0
0
Financing
247.92
-1.77
3
165.98
Dividends paid
0
0
13.33
10.65
Net in cash
3,648.76
2,844.42
2,117.91
1,965.64
