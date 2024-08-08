iifl-logo-icon 1
Radico Khaitan Ltd Shareholding Pattern

2,280
(-4.53%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Radico Khaitan Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

40.24%

40.25%

40.25%

40.25%

40.25%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

43.3%

43.3%

43.28%

42.99%

42.11%

Non-Institutions

16.45%

16.44%

16.45%

16.74%

17.62%

Total Non-Promoter

59.75%

59.74%

59.74%

59.74%

59.74%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.24%

Non-Promoter- 43.30%

Institutions: 43.30%

Non-Institutions: 16.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Radico Khaitan: Related NEWS

Radico Khaitan logs 13% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Radico Khaitan logs 13% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

8 Aug 2024|11:15 AM

Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume fell 4% in the first quarter, but the Prestige & Above category witnessed a 14.3% increase.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Radico Khaitan Ltd

