Radico Khaitan Ltd Annually Results

2,390
(-0.88%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15,483.88

12,743.91

12,470.5

10,504.04

9,417.89

Excise Duty

11,365.36

9,601.1

9,602.49

8,105.24

6,990.85

Net Sales

4,118.52

3,142.82

2,868.01

2,398.8

2,427.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.32

25.39

7.4

13.96

9.19

Total Income

4,133.84

3,168.2

2,875.41

2,412.76

2,436.23

Total Expenditure

3,612.46

2,784.47

2,465.8

1,989.85

2,079.4

PBIDT

521.38

383.73

409.61

422.9

356.83

Interest

59.15

22.12

13.1

22.02

31.61

PBDT

462.23

361.62

396.51

400.89

325.21

Depreciation

113.77

70.9

64.88

53.9

52.53

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

72.41

68.89

86.54

80.47

70.95

Deferred Tax

13.88

1.47

-3.45

2.07

-25.76

Reported Profit After Tax

262.17

220.35

248.54

264.45

227.5

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

262.17

220.35

263.23

277.16

229.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-17.88

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

262.17

220.35

263.23

277.16

247.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

19.61

16.48

19.7

20.75

17.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

150

150

150

120

100

Equity

26.74

26.73

26.73

26.71

26.71

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.65

12.2

14.28

17.62

14.7

PBDTM(%)

11.22

11.5

13.82

16.71

13.39

PATM(%)

6.36

7.01

8.66

11.02

9.37

