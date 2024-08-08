Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,418.13
2,427.04
1,822.76
1,679.9
yoy growth (%)
-0.36
33.15
8.5
1.69
Raw materials
-1,202.42
-1,255.67
-952.2
-921.4
As % of sales
49.72
51.73
52.23
54.84
Employee costs
-176.33
-186.08
-154.96
-141.17
As % of sales
7.29
7.66
8.5
8.4
Other costs
-630.43
-613.47
-445.83
-406.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.07
25.27
24.45
24.17
Operating profit
408.94
371.8
269.75
211.29
OPM
16.91
15.31
14.79
12.57
Depreciation
-53.89
-52.52
-40.9
-41.7
Interest expense
-22.01
-31.61
-68.24
-80.38
Other income
20.07
9.18
26.67
19.64
Profit before tax
353.1
296.85
187.27
108.85
Taxes
-82.53
-45.18
-63.82
-28.78
Tax rate
-23.37
-15.22
-34.08
-26.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
270.56
251.66
123.45
80.06
Exceptional items
0
-24.16
0
0
Net profit
270.56
227.5
123.45
80.06
yoy growth (%)
18.92
84.28
54.18
9.01
NPM
11.18
9.37
6.77
4.76
Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume fell 4% in the first quarter, but the Prestige & Above category witnessed a 14.3% increase.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.Read More
