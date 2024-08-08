iifl-logo-icon 1
Radico Khaitan Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,498
(-0.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,418.13

2,427.04

1,822.76

1,679.9

yoy growth (%)

-0.36

33.15

8.5

1.69

Raw materials

-1,202.42

-1,255.67

-952.2

-921.4

As % of sales

49.72

51.73

52.23

54.84

Employee costs

-176.33

-186.08

-154.96

-141.17

As % of sales

7.29

7.66

8.5

8.4

Other costs

-630.43

-613.47

-445.83

-406.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.07

25.27

24.45

24.17

Operating profit

408.94

371.8

269.75

211.29

OPM

16.91

15.31

14.79

12.57

Depreciation

-53.89

-52.52

-40.9

-41.7

Interest expense

-22.01

-31.61

-68.24

-80.38

Other income

20.07

9.18

26.67

19.64

Profit before tax

353.1

296.85

187.27

108.85

Taxes

-82.53

-45.18

-63.82

-28.78

Tax rate

-23.37

-15.22

-34.08

-26.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

270.56

251.66

123.45

80.06

Exceptional items

0

-24.16

0

0

Net profit

270.56

227.5

123.45

80.06

yoy growth (%)

18.92

84.28

54.18

9.01

NPM

11.18

9.37

6.77

4.76

